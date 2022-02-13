Farouk Kibet.

Deputy President William Ruto’s personal assistant Farouk Kibet. He has a baby face – perhaps because of his monolid eyes.

Farouk Kibet and the making of a ‘Total Man’ in Ruto’s State House

By  John Kamau

Farouk Kibet has a baby face – perhaps because of his monolid eyes. But looks, normally, can be deceiving. Farouk, as he is well known, exhibits energy. He exhibits power. And if William Ruto wins the presidency, this will be the man to watch and watch-out.

