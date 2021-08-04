Breaking News: Uganda's Chemutai stuns Kenyans to win steeplecase gold in Tokyo

Yoweri Museveni and William Ruto
PPU

News

Prime

Turkey speaks out about man in Ruto’s abortive trip 

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • Mr Aydin, whose mission to Kenya was not immediately clear, has so far made six trips to Kenya originating from Istanbul, Cairo and Addis.
  • It emerged that the DP’s office failed to inform the Office of the President about his intended foreign travel. 

The Turkish Embassy in Nairobi has clarified the identity of the Turk who was part of the delegation in Deputy President William Ruto’s abortive trip to Uganda that is now the subject of a parliamentary inquiry. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.