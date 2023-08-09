Nandi, Nairobi, Kisumu and Bungoma shine in inaugural scorecard

Nandi, Nairobi, Kisumu and Bungoma have emerged as the most active and productive counties in the 13th Parliament, according to the inaugural Scorecard released by Mzalendo, Kenya’s Premier Parliamentary Monitoring Organization.

The Scorecard, which assessed the engagement and legislative contributions of each county, revealed that Nandi led the pack with 7.8 percent participation rate. Nairobi closely followed with 6 percent, Kisumu secured a notable 4.8 percent while Bungoma scored 3.9 percent. These counties' proactive approach in parliamentary proceedings has contributed to their significant presence on the national stage.

Conversely, Tana River and Tharaka Nithi counties stood at the bottom of the list, both recording a mere 0.3 percent engagement. Vihiga, Nyandarua, Samburu, and Garissa also featured among the least active, with participation rates ranging from 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent.

However, the scorecard shows that Dr Makali Mulu ( Kitui Central), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), James Nyikal (Seme constituency), and Ken Chonga (Kilifi South) were the most active members of the National Assembly, who have consistently demonstrated their commitment to addressing critical national issues.

On the flip side, the Scorecard pointed out that 15 Members of the National Assembly did not actively contribute to debates on the House floor. This is a concern given that some of these individuals were also highlighted in previous scorecards during the 12th Parliament for their lack of participation, with not a single contribution attributed to them.

“Members who are yet to make a maiden speech in the National Assembly include: Ronald Karauri (Kasarani), Mohamed Soud (Mvita), Paul Chebor (Rongai), Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga), Joseph Iraya (nominated), Teresia Wanjiru (nominated), Elizabeth Kailemia (Meru Woman Rep.) and Muthoni Marubu (Lamu Woman Rep.),” stated the scorecard.

According to the scorecard, during the assessed period, Kenyan citizens voiced substantial concerns that echoed the nation's most pressing issues. The burden of a high cost of living and pervasive unemployment rates persisted, while prolonged drought deepened vulnerabilities in specific regions, underscoring the urgency of addressing environmental challenges. Insecurity cast a sombre shadow, epitomised by the tragic Shakahola Massacre that profoundly impacted the nation's sense of safety and unity.

Simultaneously, deliberations in the legislative arena revolved around energy costs and the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), sparking discussions on education reform and fiscal responsibility. The management and implications of the country's public debt also sparked debate, prompting contemplation about its potential consequences for Kenya's economic future.

Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Eddy Oketch (Migori), John Kinyua (Laikipia), and Mohamed Faki (Mombasa) emerged as prominent figures, actively shaping substantive legislative discussions within the Senate.

The discourse gained added momentum as lawmakers delved into critical matters encompassing workplace sexual abuse, the welfare of migrant workers, the condition of healthcare, including the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), and instances of police brutality. These pressing subjects commanded lawmakers' attention, prompting them to earnestly seek remedies and uphold accountability to address these societal deficiencies.

However, the Parliament's response to these issues elicited diverse reactions, which were influenced by legislative outputs and members' tendency to vote in accordance with their party affiliations.

Caroline Gaita, the Executive Director of Mzalendo, pointed out a noticeable disparity between citizens' expectations and the actions taken by Parliament. Despite citizens' significant engagement in public participation, the tangible outcomes have not always aligned with the high expectations for key legislative proposals.

“There has been a mismatch between citizens’ expectations and Parliament’s actions. Whereas citizens have invested heavily on public participation, the results have not been reflected in the most anticipated legislative proposals,” said Ms Gaita.

The report reveals that despite widespread public concern regarding the high cost of living, the members of the National Assembly did not respond to the public's call to reject specific punitive clauses within the Finance Bill, 2023. The legislative process was marred by political manoeuvring and entrenched partisan stances, casting a shadow over the impartiality of debates concerning the Bill's proposals. Furthermore, the Senate rejected the Division of Revenue Bill 2023, which had initially suggested an additional allocation of Sh22 billion to counties.

Covering the period from September 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023, the 2023 Parliamentary Scorecard also illuminates that both Houses collectively deliberated on a total of 66 Bills. An analysis of the Bills that were successfully passed indicates a prevailing emphasis on recurring public finance legislation—a domain that aligns with the Executive's key focus areas.

“In terms of members’ contributions, a member of the National Assembly averagely spoke 10 times, with a staggering 187 (68.14 percent) members speaking less than that. Conversely, a Senator spoke an average of 41 times, with only one Senator speaking less than 10 times. Unlike the National Assembly, all Senators also managed to contribute in plenary. This can be attributed to the difference in numbers between the two Houses with the National Assembly (349 members) while 67 members sit in the Senate,” the report shows

According to the score card, as Parliament advances into its second year, Kenyans can expect a series of constitutional revisions aimed at realising the recommendations outlined in the Presidential memo dated December 9, 2022.

These proposals encompass various significant changes, such as enforcing the two-thirds gender rule, solidifying the status of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), strengthening the Senate Oversight Fund, and establishing the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition.

Currently, the Standing Orders have been modified to enable Cabinet Secretaries to attend sessions in the Houses, while the rest of the suggestions are still pending implementation.