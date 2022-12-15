Mwangaza impeachment: Senate to hold special sitting next week

Senators will next week convene for a special sitting to consider Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment.

This is after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi received the verdict of the Meru County Assembly to remove Governor Mwangaza from office. The receipt of the resolutions communicated by Meru County Assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi now sets in motion a seven-day period for a special sitting to be convened to consider the matter.

Meru MCAs impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza

According to Section 33(3) of the County Government’s Act, a special sitting must be convened within seven days of the receipt of the resolutions. Consequently, Speaker Kingi is expected to call for a special sitting of the Senate to read out the charges and resolutions of the County Assembly against the governor.

Thereafter, the Senate’s consideration of the impeachment shall commence, as per the fourth schedule of the Standing Orders and Section 33 of the County Government’s Act.

“Meru County has already brought impeachment documents to the Senate. Please note that the Speaker shall call for a Special Sitting of the Senate to read out the charges and resolutions of the County Assembly against the governor,” read a communication from the Speaker’s Office.

The documents provided include evidence adduced during the impeachment as well as notes and records of the proceedings before the county assembly.

Governor Mwangaza was on Wednesday evening impeached after just 112 days in office with all MCAs present at the assembly voting unanimously to have the first term government removed from office for alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution and county laws.

Sixty-seven MCAs voted to impeach the governor with Nkomo MCA Kithinji Ethaiba absent because of sickness. The impeachment motion had been backed by signatures of 68 out of 69 MCAs.

Also absent was Kiagu MCA Simon Kiambi, the only legislator who was opposed to her impeachment. Mr Kambi was de-whipped by UDA party from all house committees by majority whip Jim Muchui.

Meru MCAs have accused the governor of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, usurpation of constitutional and statutory functions, incitement, bullying, vilification and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Other accusations include forced entry into the assembly and mobilising unlawful riots against MCAs, violation of public finance management laws and misconduct relating to the nomination of CECs.

Besides violating the constitution, governor Mwangaza is accused of flouting several national and county laws including the Public Officers Ethics Act, County Governments Act, Meru Youth Service Act, Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval) Act, and Fair Administrative Actions Act.