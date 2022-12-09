Governor Kawira Mwangaza blames Senator Kathuri Murungi over row with MCAs

War of words has erupted between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Senator Kathuri Murungi after the county boss accused the senator of fanning row between her and Ward Reps. members of county assembly.

She claimed that Mr Murungi was playing politics and had kicked off his 2027 gubernatorial contest, vowing to scuttle the MCAs’ ouster bid.

Speaking at Ntirimiti, Buuri sub-county when she launched the construction of potato aggregation and storage centre, the governor said Mr Murungi was not interested in seeing a truce between her and the MCAs.

Last Sunday, during a thanks giving service at Embu University, Ms Mwangaza appealed to President William Ruto to intervene and “bring peace in Meru”, sentiments that did not go down well with the senator.

Also read: Meru MCAs table new motion to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza

On Monday, Mr Murungi faulted the governor for seeking assistance from the President, saying he was “embarrassed” to see the governor “going all the way to Embu to seek help.”

“I initiated talks some weeks ago but she refused to listen. The problem will end when the governor humbles herself and heeds to the call to work with MCAs,” Mr Murungi said in an interview at a local radio station.

He added: “I am yet to be convinced that there is no peace in Meru because all MCAs are in good terms with all MPs.”

This infuriated Ms Mwangaza who came out guns blazing, and castigated the senator accusing him of instigating the ouster motion at the county assembly.

She quoted the Bible in the book of Isaiah 5:20 that says: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

She added: “What we need in Meru is peace and when you as a leader says peace is bad then you are doomed.”

But in a quick rejoinder, Mr Murungi told Nation that he had tried his best to bring the governor and the MCAs to a negotiating table but Ms Mwangaza had snubbed all leaders including area MPs.



“I did a lot of effort with my colleagues Members of Parliament to bring together the Governor and the MCA's but to date she has not accorded us any hearing. She also has unfounded fear of the unknown that I'll be contesting the gubernatorial position in 2027,” he said in a phone interview.

“The Governor should not start thinking of 2027 when we have five years to make such decisions. I welcome the meeting with the President but the governor should mend fences with the MCAs and agree on a win-win compromise.

“It is very unfortunate that the governor is blaming me for problems of her making. Just the other day she blamed Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East MP) and Kirima Nguchine (Imenti Central). Now it is Kathuri. How come it is only her (who is) not working with other leaders in Meru?” he posed.

Ms Mwangaza also told leaders to accept that a woman had taken over the reins of the county, adding that her woes were fueled by the patriarchal nature of the Meru society.

“They did not believe that a woman could win the governor seat in Meru and it is the high time people realized that women can also lead,” she said.

Also read: Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza climbs down with apology said 70 times

On Tuesday, the MCAs reignited the row with a fresh tabling of an impeachment motion against the governor. Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora, who is also the minority whip gave a seven days’ notice for the impeachment debate after the first motion was scuttled by a court order.

But Ms Mwangaza vowed to block all attempts by the MCAs to impeach her, saying she would use all available avenues including the courts to make sure they failed.