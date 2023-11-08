Mwangaza impeachment remark lands CS Moses Kuria in trouble

Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management Moses Kuria has landed in trouble with senators over a post on his X (former Twitter) account regarding the ongoing trial of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

I have studied carefully the issues presented against Governor Kawira. The most serious offence is that she does what Kukuyus call Kuangalia watu manyiira. That offence can take you to hell but not to jail . Certainly not a ground for Impeachment — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) November 7, 2023

Senators discussed the CS's conduct on Wednesday morning before resuming the impeachment trial of Governor Mwangaza.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot is calling for the CS to be removed from office, claiming that he has been an embarrassment to the government since he was appointed cabinet secretary when the Kenya Kwanza administration came to power.

“Mr Speaker, I now agree with the members of this House who had brought a censure motion before to discuss the conduct of this particular minister because, at every given opportunity, he has done nothing other than embarrass the appointing authority,” Senator Cheruiyot said.

“In fact, it is my submission Mr Speaker that the earlier CS Moses Kuria is let off his duty the better for this administration. Mr Speaker, because every single day in every action that he undertakes, he continues to embarrass the President and the people.”

The Kericho senator added that it is now clear that the people of Kiambu County were right to reject Kuria's ambition to be their governor in the last election, which was won by Governor Kimani Wamatangi.

Mr Cheruiyot added that senators should not be intimidated by the CS from performing their duties.

This follows a controversial post by the CS on Tuesday night where he listed 13 senators and asked them to stop being misled in the ongoing impeachment motion.

The senators listed include Cheruiyot, Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Hillary Sigei (Bomet), Munyi Alexander Mundigi (Embu), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Seki Lenku (Kajiado), Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Abdul Haji (Garissa), Kamau Murango (Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri), Kathuri Murungi (Meru), Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and Moses Kajwang' of Homa Bay County.

Senator Kajwang' accused the CS of disrespecting the Senate, saying that the impeachment cases that have been dealt with so far confirm that if the CS were the governor, he would have been thrown out for misconduct.

“Senator Cheruiyot, because you have the ears of the President who is the appointing authority, let us not just complain in this House. Go and tell the boss that this guy is an embarrassment not only to the government but also to the Republic of Kenya. [He] is an embarrassment to the entire East Africa. The deals he has done have made Kenya look like a pariah…this man must go,” said Kajwang'.

Senator Murungi asked the CS to stay away from the affairs of the people of Meru, and concentrate on his duties.