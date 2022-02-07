Mvurya to battle Joho for Ruto, Raila votes in Coast

Salim Mvurya

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya (left), Deputy President William Ruto (centre) and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi greet Kaya elders at the Kwale Stadium in Kinarini during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally on February 6.

Photo credit: Siago Cece | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The inclusion of Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya as one of the principals in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance now opens the battle with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on who will deliver the vote rich region to their respective outfits.

