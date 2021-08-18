Muturi, Kituyi, Kibwana in alliance talks

Kenya’s political landscape is about to change with the formation of a “fourth force”, the Nation has learnt.

An outfit bringing together National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and the immediate former UN Conference and Trade Development Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi looms ahead of the General Election.

The three held a three-hour closed-door meeting at a city hotel on forming the outfit to be known as the National Alliance for Change.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Mr Muturi, Dr Kituyi and Prof Kibwana said they have worked together before.

“We cannot change this country by doing things the same way. We must depart from our chaotic and divisive politics to chart a new path for Kenya,” Mr Muturi said.

“That is why I’m in this conversation with Prof Kibwana and Dr Kituyi. We will expand this to be as inclusive as possible. Nothing stops us from working together for the good of the nation.”

In May, Mr Muturi was “crowned” the Mt Kenya spokesman in a disputed ceremony.