Raila Odinga launches national unity plan in Nakuru
ODM leader Raila Odinga visited Nakuru Town on Tuesday to launch Azimio la Umoja, a strategic plan that he said is aimed at unifying Kenyans.
When he arrived, he addressed local residents who showed up on the streets of Nakuru town in large numbers to welcome him.
He was received by Governor Lee Kinyanjui. Mr Odinga says he chose Nakuru because of its significance to Kenya.
In a speech to residents, he also reiterated that no one can stop reggae.
Political fights
Mr Odinga said political rivalry was hurting the country and that it was time to fix Kenya, saying the state is reeling from the effects of corruption, toxic politics, violence and insecurity among others.
"Some Kenyans are doing well, yet others are in extreme poverty," he said.
He then accused some politicians of using Kenyans' problems to advance their political agenda.
"It is clear that these problems will persist even after 2022 unless we address them today. The country needs to promote and protect small businesses. We need to address the issue of punitive taxation," he said, adding that Kenya needs a transparent and fair tax regime to attract investors.
"We need a nation where leaders serve people and not lord over them a country with zero tolerance to corruption," he added.