Raila Odinga launches national unity plan in Nakuru

ODM leader Raila Odinga visited Nakuru Town on Tuesday to launch Azimio la Umoja, a strategic plan that he said is aimed at unifying Kenyans.

When he arrived, he addressed local residents who showed up on the streets of Nakuru town in large numbers to welcome him.

ODM leader Raila Odinga in Nakuru on August 17, 2021. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

ODM leader Raila Odinga adresses Nakuru residents on August 17, 2021. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

He was received by Governor Lee Kinyanjui. Mr Odinga says he chose Nakuru because of its significance to Kenya.

ODM leader Raila Odinga in Nakuru on August 17, 2021. He is flanked by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (left). Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

In a speech to residents, he also reiterated that no one can stop reggae.

Political fights

Mr Odinga said political rivalry was hurting the country and that it was time to fix Kenya, saying the state is reeling from the effects of corruption, toxic politics, violence and insecurity among others.

"Some Kenyans are doing well, yet others are in extreme poverty," he said.

He then accused some politicians of using Kenyans' problems to advance their political agenda.

"It is clear that these problems will persist even after 2022 unless we address them today. The country needs to promote and protect small businesses. We need to address the issue of punitive taxation," he said, adding that Kenya needs a transparent and fair tax regime to attract investors.