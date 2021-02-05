National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi
Muturi hints at earlier BBI vote

By  Samwel Owino

The country could go to a referendum earlier than projected. This emerged after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday said Parliament only needs three weeks at most to dispense with the BBI Bill, which is currently at the county assemblies’ approval stage.

