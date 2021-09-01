Mudavadi scoffs at call to team up with Ruto

Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.


Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday dismissed calls by allies of Deputy President William Ruto to form a Western alliance to water down opposition chief Raila Odinga’s influence in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.