Mudavadi scoffs at call to team up with Ruto

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday dismissed calls by allies of Deputy President William Ruto to form a Western alliance to water down opposition chief Raila Odinga’s influence in the region.

While declining the call to team up with Dr Ruto, Mr Mudavadi said leaders should be thinking about crafting national alliances and not regional ones.

Mr Mudavadi also laughed off claims by Dr Ruto’s allies that the recent State House meetings are meant to coerce him into supporting Mr Odinga’s presidential bid. The unity calls were fronted by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and a host of MCAs from his county during the burial of Ezna Kaluhi.

The deceased was the wife of Kibwareng' MCA Jackson Swadi and the funeral was held at Mukhulu Grounds on the border of Nandi and Vihiga counties.

Mr Mudavadi said he is the better option in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.