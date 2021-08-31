2022 race will be between Raila Odinga, William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi: ANC

Amani National Congress (ANC) party has declared that the 2022 presidential elections will be a three-horse race pitting its candidate Musalia Mudavadi, ODM’s Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

This came as it emerged that strategists of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga were working on plans to win over Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu’s Gideon Moi to join their planned Coalition.

Yesterday, ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula told Nation that their analysis has put Mr Mudavadi, Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto at a vantage point of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in next year’s election.

Mr Savula said this is the reason they were keen on having Mr Mudavadi fly the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) presidential flag – following the collapse of National Super Alliance (Nasa) - in next year’s polls, a statement that could cause jitters in the alliance.

“Farasi ni tatu, zingine zote ni punda (the horses are three all the others are donkeys). Even in One Kenya Alliance we are looking at the strength of the candidates and Mudavadi is stronger because he has consolidated the Luhya community in Western, is stable financially thus able to mount a national campaign,” Mr Savula declared.

Better position

He said Mr Mudavadi was in a better position to garner more votes for OKA since Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula has agreed to back his bid.

He said despite having he financial muscle, Mr Moi “has no foothold in the Rift Valley region to be able to galvanise support.”

“He was shaky even for the senatorial race in the last election. Dr Ruto is rating higher than him so he (Moi) will be coming on the negotiation table on a weaker point.

Mr Musyoka had on Sunday told congregation at the Redeemed Gospel Church in Kware, Embakasi South to pray for him as he prepares to run for the top seat.

“We want a united country and that’s why I’m pleading with you to put me in prayers,” said Mr Musyoka.

Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi urged Mr Musyoka to foster unity of OKA with Mr Odinga to have a formidable team to face Dr Ruto whom he described as a political lone-ranger.

“We want that unity, not leaders working solo as they have no plans of uniting Kenyans. In our region we have said our leader to vie as Kenya's president is Kalonzo Musyoka,” said the MP.

Mr Julius Mawathe, the Embakasi South MP also asked Mr Odinga to join OKA and make it stronger.

“Mwingine tayari amejitenga lakini tunataka Umoja (One has already separated himself from Kenyans yet we want unity). We want Baba to join this alliance and make it strong,” said Mr Mawathe.

An ODM official privy to the talks between President Kenyatta, Mr Odinga and the OKA leaders told Nation that they were keen on working with leaders who go into negotiations “with open hearts.”

“Some of the OKA principals seem to have made a decision to go up to the ballot. This is not right when a country is seeking unity,” said the official.