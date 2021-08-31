2022 race will be between Raila Odinga, William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi: ANC

Deputy President William Ruto (left) greets ODM leader Raila Odinga as ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi (right) watches during the 56th Madaraka Day Celebrations at Narok Stadium.

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Justus Ochieng'

Amani National Congress (ANC) party has declared that the 2022 presidential elections will be a three-horse race pitting its candidate Musalia Mudavadi, ODM’s Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

