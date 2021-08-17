OKA
Macharia Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

2022 polls: Raila factor splits OKA chiefs

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino  &  Macharia Mwangi

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) is on the horns of a dilemma on how to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call to unite and support ODM leader Raila Odinga in the 2022 General Election.

