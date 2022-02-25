Mudavadi: Joining forces with William Ruto was in community's interest

Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi addressing a consultative meeting at Mululu in Vihiga County on  February 25, 2022.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang'ula have defended their decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto, hinting they could shelve their presidential ambitions in the ongoing negotiations with the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

