Azimio, OKA blame William Ruto for Kenya’s economic woes

From left: United Democratic Party leader Cyrus Jorongo, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) Raila Odinga (ODM) Gideon Moi (Kanu) dancing at Multimedia University during United Democratic Party's NDC on February 24, 2022.

By  Justus Ochieng'

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja and Kalonzo Musyoka's One Kenya Alliance (OKA) have launched a twin attack on Deputy President William Ruto's camp over allegations of runaway corruption.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.