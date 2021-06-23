MPs say room in Parliament should be named after Midiwo

Members of the National Assembly have said they will name one of the committee rooms and a floor of the new building in Parliament which will be housing MPs’ offices after the late former Gem lawmaker Jakoyo Midiwo.

This, they say, is in recognition of his outstanding performance as a legislator.

While paying a glowing tribute to the late Midiwo, MPs proposed to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) to rename one of the committee rooms to Jakoyo Midiwo Room to remember him for the three terms he served as an MP.

“Let Jakoyo be the first outstanding leader to be named after a facility in this Parliament, we can take Room Seven, cafeteria or a floor in the new building and name it after the late Midiwo,” said Garissa Township MP Aden Duale.

“The PSC must recognise outstanding leaders by naming certain rooms and facilities after them so that these leaders are remembered and let Mr Midiwo be the first one. This is the practice in other jurisdictions,” Mr Duale added.

Medical cover for ex-MPs

At the same time, the lawmakers also want PSC to extend medical cover to retired MPs so that they can access good healthcare.

“The health cover should be looked into because you find that there are members who have never used their cover in this house but once in pension you find that someone falls sick outside there and is not able to afford a medical cover,” said Endebes MP Robert Pukose.

While eulogising the late Midiwo who died of heart attack on June 14, the lawmakers described him as a fearless, astute debater who had no political boundary while interacting with his colleagues in the House.

Minority Leader John Mbadi said ODM has lost a strong member who was always available for meetings, especially on issues touching party matters.

“On Friday I had a conversation with Midiwo and we agreed that we would meet on Sunday to discuss issues of ODM. I called him on Saturday but he didn’t pick [his phone], something I fond unusual but I did not read much into it,” Mr Mbadi said.

Mentor

“He is my mentor, friend and when I received the news of his death, I was devastated. He allowed me space to grow in politics and taught me about parliamentary procedures,” Mr Mbadi said.

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi said he joined Parliament together with the late Midiwo in 2002 and they immediately got along well.

“When I lost the election in 2007, it was cold outside but Jakoyo held my hand for five years and it was him who knew how I made it in life for the five years I was not in this House,” Mr Cheboi said.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo said he had a conversation with the late Midiwo on Friday, June 11 over the death of his sister and he even sent him a donation to help towards her burial.

Held opposition together

“During his 15 years in this House, Jakoyo exuded a sense of brevity and (he was) a dedicated worker who ensured the people of Gem got what they deserved,” Mr Odhiambo said, adding that Mr Midiwo was instrumental in ensuring there was a strong opposition to put the government in check.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Opiyo Wandayi said he learnt through Midiwo that an MP should not just sit back and wait for development to come to his or her constituency but one had to create networks.

“I spoke to him on Saturday. Little did I know that I was speaking to him for the last time,” Mr Wandayi added.

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya said unlike other MPs who would just come and sign and leave, the late Midiwo would stay in the House throughout. He added that the country has lost a great leader.