Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo dies at Nairobi Hospital

Former Gem Member of Parliament Washington Jakoyo Midiwo has died, his family and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) announced on Monday evening.

Former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga, Midiwo's cousin, said he died at Nairobi Hospital in the evening and escribed his death as a big loss to the region and the nation.

The cause of the 54-year-old's death was not immediately clear.

Via Twitter, the party led by politician Raila Odinga said: "Sad day for our party. We have just lost a gallant son of the soil, a founder member of the Change Movement and a three-time Member of Parliament for Gem. He was a defender of the party and never shied away from speaking the truth.

It was a double tragedy for the family as Midiwo's sister died recently. She will be buried next Saturday, according to their brother, Dr Jalang'o Midiwo.

Midiwo's uncle Peter Odima was buried in Siaya County last Saturday.

ODM leader Raila Odinga gives former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo a party cap following his return as a member. Photo credit: Courtesy

President’s message

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised the outspoken politician as a forthright, brave and straight forward leader, who spoke his mind at all times.

"I have received the sad news of the passing away of my friend with shock and disbelief. I was with him during my recent working tour of Nyanza region, during which we opened several projects in his former constituency," he said.

President Kenyatta said Midiwo was a consummate debater in Parliament, articulating matters of national importance and defending the wellbeing of Kenyans.

"The Honorable Jakoyo was a straight-shooting debater on the floor of Parliament, who became famous for witty anecdotes drawn from his interactions with his constituents and Kenyans across the country,” he said.

“Away from his political and legislative work, Jakoyo was an established television panelist, who appeared on many talk shows, where he discussed a vast array of public interest subjects.”

Raila's message

In his own condolence message, Mr Odinga described Midiwo, also his cousin, as an "astute debater" and "a man of his word and honour".

"Jakoyo had a rare ability to work across the aisle and got along with members from across the political divide," he said. "I will dearly miss him."

Earlier, the ODM leader said: "My cousin has just died and I am in pain."

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya said the former MP was an astute, progressive and transformative leader.

"He was an independent-minded person, who served his people with utmost humility, dedication and selflessness," he said.

"His death is a big blow to our country."

Nyanza coordinators of the Building Bridges Intiative, Bob Madanje (right) and Jakoyo Midiwo (second right), hand over books with signatures in support of the initiative to Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o,

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Political moves

Midiwo served as Gem MP for three terms between 2002 and 2017 under the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) and ODM.

He took over from Joe Donde and was dislodged from the seat in 2017 by current MP Elisha Odhiambo.

Prior to the election in 2017, he fell out with Mr Odinga’s party, contesting independently and teaming up with former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.

After losing, he took Mr Odhiambo and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to court to challenge the resuls but he did not win the case.

He then threw in the town, reconciled with Mr Odinga and returned to ODM.

He was even among the leaders who spearheaded the collection of signatures in support of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Nyanza.

Mr Midiwo and Bob Madanje, Chief of Protocol in the office of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o, led the nation in marshalling the highest number of people in support of the BBI Bill.

Nyanza led countrywide, convincing 794,315 people to append their signatures tot he document.

Midiwo was known for his oratory skills and shooting straight at ODM leaders he felt did not mean well for Mr Odinga.

He openly castigated Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, asking them to declare where their loyalty lie.

He sensationally claimed that a clique of Mr Odinga’s lieutenants was out to betray him and should be kicked out of his inner circle.

jjochieng@ke.nationmedia.com and roudia@ke.nationmedia.com