MPs threaten to halt Sh17bn payment for teachers’ cover

MPs are considering blocking the release of Sh17 billion by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to an insurance firm for provision of a medical cover to teachers.

The lawmakers have taken issue with quality of services offered by Minet Insurance Brokers, which has a running contract with TSC.

The National Assembly’s Education committee made the announcement yesterday after Minet and Bliss Healthcare, the medical services provider under the contract, snubbed a meeting to discuss the matter.

Committee chairperson Julius Melly said the team will advise the National Treasury not to release money to TSC for the second year of the contract.

“The contract is still running and if there is no value for money, then we will advise the Treasury otherwise,” Mr Melly said.

The total amount of the contract, which is staggered in three years is Sh53,580,306,270. The amount in first year, which ran from December 1, 2022 to November 30 is Sh4, 890,217,547. In the second year, which runs from December 1, 2023 to November 30, 2024, Minet will pocket Sh17,931,261,057 and in the third year, from December 1, 2024 to November 30, 2025 it will receive Sh20, 668,827,666.

Minet representatives were to meet the committee for the second time yesterday but failed to show up. Some Minet representatives were however seen at County Hall where the meeting was scheduled to take place but walked away just before the meeting started.

Following the snub, the committee fined Minet Sh500,000 as stipulated in the Standing Orders. The committee said Minet will have to produce a receipt as evidence of payment before their next meeting scheduled for December 19.

“Absconding of the meeting called by MPs by Minet and Bliss is a testimony of what the teachers are facing out there,” Mr Melly said. The lawmakers insisted that Minet officials must appear before them.

“I want to tell Minet and Bliss that you have nowhere to hide in this country. You either provide services or leave the country,” said Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo said the snub by Minet and Bliss is an indication of the highest form of impunity shown to MPs.

“If they can treat us like this, what about teachers? But we will ensure that public funds are well utilised to the benefit of teachers,” Mr Gisairo said.