MPs protest against NG-CDF board’s review of projects

Members of the National Assembly have lashed out at the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) board, accusing it of overstepping its mandate.

The MPs sought Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s intervention as they rejected the board’s move to review constituencies’ proposals, especially on the building of toilets in junior secondary schools, and constructing perimeter walls.

The legislators argued that the board’s mandate was policy and disbursement of funds, and therefore trying to dictate the projects to be undertaken amounts to micromanagement.

They added that the NG-CDF Act and regulations specify that the project identification and implementation is done through public participation and therefore the board can not act on its own.

Admitting that the concerns raised were grave, Mr Wetang’ula directed the deputy chairperson of the select committee on NG-CDF Kassim Tandaza to table a report in the House today at 2.30pm.

Raising the matter in the House, Nyando MP Jared Okello, questioned why the board had written to the fund managers in the constituencies to review their proposals.

“The board has written to the fund managers, recalling the approved proposals and directed that they remove anything touching on toilets in junior secondary schools,” said Mr Okello. “Why would the board seek to review the approved proposals two months into a new financial year? They are putting emphasis on building classrooms and not toilets.”

According to the lawmaker, there is no way you can put up classrooms without proper sanitation.

“In the simple homes we erect in the villages, or even here in the city , we start by putting up a toilet before you come up with a substantive structure,” he argued, saying they will thwart any attempts to change projects.

Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town), James Nyikal (Seme), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central) and Dr John Mutunga (Tigania West) also waded into the matter, insisting that they will not comply with the unconstitutional directives by the board.

Mr Mutunga said the board should focus on releasing the funds once the proposals have been approved and monitor compliance.

Dr Nyikal expressed his disapproval with the board’s conduct, saying the directive to recall the proposals was a delay tactic.

“To come up with problems here and there is just a scheme to delay implementation. We have gone far into the year and you can not build classrooms, add children and not build toilets,” he stated.

Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya (Kilifi) said he had received the communication from the board and complied as directed.

“We have received communication from our managers asking us what to do in light of the latest development. They should discuss with specific constituencies as a lot of issues have emerged and therefore should be aligned to constituents demands,” he said.

Mr Mulu called out the Musa Sirma-led NG-CDF committee for failing to protect the members from the board’s overreach.

“This year, our select committee on NG-CDF has let us down. This is the second time they are doing this to us. I think the board needs to be told that there is the NG-CDF Act and the regulations, which clearly state what needs to be done,” said Mr Mulu.

He added: “It is not the work of the board to micromanage constituencies. Their work is to look at the policy issues. They are micromanaging constituencies which I don’t think is fair.”