Mombasa family: Sonko is claiming our mother's grave

A family in Mombasa has condemned former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for claiming his mother was buried in the grave their kin was laid to rest seven years ago.



Mr Sonko claimed his mother was buried in the same grave the family of Mr Abubakar Aboudis claimed ownership.

The former Nairobi Governor said he has every right to vie in Mombasa being a local, born, bred and schooled in the port city. He further claimed that his mother was buried at Kikowani Muslim cemetery whose grave is now in contention.

On Friday, Mr Sonko visited one of the graves in

Mombasa for prayers together with a number of religious leaders.

“This is the grave my mother Mariam Ali was buried seven years ago. Do not look for votes using graveyards. It is disappointing and saddening that Mr Sonko can claim ownership of my mother’s grave claiming it is his mother who was buried here,” said Mr Aboud amid tears.

The family told Mr Sonko to stop lying. He warned Mr Sonko against using his mother for political gain.

“Let the dead rest, stop disturbing them. To Wiper leader Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, why would you buy such a lie? We want you to come here apologies,” he added when they went to pray for their departed kin.

Mr Sonko on the other hand has maintained that he is the right candidate to succeed Mr Hassan Joho disputing allegations that he is 'an outsider' and that he does not know the problems of the Mombasa people.

"On Friday, together with religious leaders, we visited the cemetery where my mother was buried. Apart from that, I can name different people who I schooled with. So I am asking my competitors to go back to the drawing board since I am coming in with solutions to Mombasa people's problems," said Mr Sonko.

The former Nairobi governor, who made a grand entry in Mombasa on Friday, accused Mr Joho's administration of favouritism and incompetence.

A section of Kaya elders led by Mwinyi Hamisi Mwapojo accused the former Nairobi governor of being behind the woes bedevilling the embattled Justice Said Juma Chitembwe.

Speaking during a media briefing in Likoni the elders led by Mwinyi Khamisi, said Justice Chitembwe is the only Digo in the top judiciary.

"Mr Sonko we are giving you seven days to apologize or else we will curse you. You cannot come here and start asking for votes, abusing Governor Hassan Joho forgetting you are behind the woes facing our son,” he said.

Mr Sonko's mother Saumu Mbuvi died more than 24 years ago.