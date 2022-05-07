Kalonzo Musyoka out to spoil the party for ODM in Coast electoral contests

Wiper top guns, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, are fighting hard this weekend to galvanise the party’s presence in the Coast region while weakening ODM’s support.

The two parties are in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party. Coast voters overwhelmingly voted for ODM in the 2013 and 2017, but Mr Musyoka’s political overtures have been buoyed by the entry of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko into the Mombasa governor race.

Mr Musyoka and Mr Sonko stormed back into the campaigns yesterday ahead of the official launch of the latter’s campaigns in Tononoka Grounds today.

Sonko asks Mombasa politicians to respect Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mr Sonko will fly the Wiper party flag against Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM), Hassan Omar (UDA) and Dr William Kingi of Pamoja African Alliance (PAA).

Wiper candidate Dan Mwanzo is also contesting the Taita Taveta governor post.

However, Saturday Nation has learnt that ODM leaders are also camping in Mombasa seeking to ring-fence it, signalling their intention to ward off Wiper’s forays ahead of August 9 polls.

Panic mode

Mr Musyoka yesterday said Sonko’s bid had plunged their opponents into panic mode.

He expressed confidence that by winning over Sonko to Wiper side, he would be able to checkmate the traditional Coast kingpins through a full-scale campaign for the city’s governor post.

The Wiper chief also stated that the party would seek to secure direct loyalty from the coastal people, instead of banking on the efforts of some local leaders.

“There is a political reawakening in Mombasa. People want new leadership and Wiper is ready to front our best candidate, Mr Sonko. We agreed that Jubilee produce the Nairobi governor candidate, Polycarp Igathe, and Wiper the deputy, Philip Kaloki, but Wiper will take Mombasa,” he told a rally in Mlolongo.

Sonko: I will create development fees to help youth and women if elected Mombasa governor.

For his part, Mr Sonko fired a warning shot to the ODM brigade in Mombasa, saying he should not be underestimated. He said he was keen on vanquishing Mr Joho, who is ODM deputy party leader, from the county’s political map, adding that he has his eyes firmly fixed on the prize.

“I am aware my political manoeuvres in Mombasa have not only rattled my competitors but also political parties opposed to my governor bid. But they should leave me alone because I am coming to Mombasa to redeem its image, socially and politically.

“Let them stop perpetuating politics of tribe and religion but campaign on the basis of substance and what will be done for the people,” Mr Sonko said.

Propaganda

He said he wants to be accessible to Mombasa people to stop them from falling for propaganda from his political competitors.

Mounting a governor campaign in Mombasa, which has a high premium on national politics, is capital-intensive and those in the know say Mr Sonko will unleash his official campaigns today.

The huge campaign war chest needed in the governor race was best captured in remarks by Mr Musyoka in Mlolongo yesterday.

Proposed zoning

“We will be escorting Sonko with a convoy of more than 67 vehicles to Mombasa. There are those who have become jittery, but Sonko’s mother is from Mombasa; she was born there and, therefore, he has the right to be a candidate in that county,” he said.

Mr Musyoka also rejected zoning of Taita Taveta County ahead of the August 9 election. The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has proposed zoning key races across the country to prevent Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance from winning in the upcoming election.

Mr Musyoka, who agreed that zoning will help in consolidating Azimio votes, said Taita Taveta will not be zoned and assured Wiper nominees that they will not withdraw in favour of those from affiliate parties.

He spoke at Voi Wildlife Lodge in Taita Taveta County, where he met with the nominees. “We are sending a strong message to ODM that we have taken over. I am excited to see that we have a strong team of candidates who will take over to form a new government here,” Mr Musyoka said.

"If that proposal comes up I will listen to them but there is no need for zoning here. There should be a democracy so people should be allowed to exercise their democratic right in choosing leaders. Above all this is a Wiper zone," he said.

He added Wiper is keen to end the dominance of the ODM in the region.