Sonko bid rattles ODM in Mombasa

The recent political realignments in Mombasa are likely to make the governor race a three-horse battle in which party, money and ethnic arithmetic will play roles in determining the outcome.

The entry of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with his populist style of politics and an increase in the number of non-Arab residents challenges the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) stranglehold of the Coast.

ODM enjoyed huge support in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections.

The Raila Odinga-led ODM has settled on Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, an ally of outgoing Governor Ali Hassan Joho, to fly the party’s governor ticket in the August 9 election.

Also in the race is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar and Pamoja African Alliance’s William Kingi.

Most Mombasa county inhabitants are ethnic Miji Kenda, the biggest voting bloc.

However, there is a significant presence of other communities like the Kamba, Luo, Luhya, Kikuyu and Arab Swahili that could tilt the results in favour of a candidate.

The Miji Kenda/Arab divide has been responsible for political polarisation, dictating Mombasa politics.

This year is no different, with analysts saying candidates’ financial muscle, upcountry vote support and party affiliations will determine results.

Mombasa’s ethnic, cultural and religious diversity makes it unique among Coast counties.

This has made governor hopefuls seek to please all sections of the population since 2013.

A Trends & Insights for Africa (Tifa) poll released this week placed Mr Nassir at a 40 per cent, followed by Mr Sonko at 28 per cent.

Mr Sonko was named Wiper Party candidate two weeks ago.

Mr Omar had nine per cent support, followed by Dr Kingi – who is Mr Joho’s deputy – with one per cent.

According to the survey, some 22 per cent of the respondents said they have not decided on which party or candidate to back.

Governor Joho played into the local politics on Monday, saying Mombasa residents would not allow “passers-by” and “outsiders” to take over their county.

He warned Mr Sonko against exploiting Mombasa’s diversity for political reasons, adding he would use his resources to ensure Mr Nassir emerges victorious.

“Those coming to our county thinking we have no leaders should know that Mombasa is not for sale. We are ready to take them head-on even if they have millions of shillings,” Mr Joho said.

In 2013, Mr Joho settled on Mr Hazel Katana as his running mate while businessman Suleiman Shahbal picked Mr Emmanuel Nzai.

Running on a Wiper Party ticket, Mr Shahbal garnered 94,905 votes, against Mr Joho’s 132,583.

After shifting to Jubilee in 2017, Mr Shahbal’s votes fell to 69,515 while Governor Joho increased his tally to 221,177.

It is the Wiper performance in 2013 plus his populism that Mr Sonko wants to exploit.

Said Mr Nassir: “I am ready to face anyone, including Sonko who was rejected in Nairobi. Let those fronting him know that Mombasa will not be bought by an outsider who happens to be a failure. I ask Governor Joho to leave Mombasa to me and focus on national politics.”

In an interview, Mr Sonko who was impeached as Nairobi governor, exuded confidence.

He said nothing would stop his ambition to be the second governor of Mombasa.

Mr Sonko said he is confident of winning “because Joho has a bad development record”.

“The ODM leadership in Mombasa is opposed to my candidature. They know my capabilities and I know their weaknesses,” he said.

“I am coming with solutions to longtime problems, which Governor Joho failed to address.”

Mr Sonko, who has formed a campaign team, will hold a road show in the streets of Mombasa tomorrow.

The activities will be attended by Wiper chief Kalonzo Musyoka.

The team will make its way through Changamwe into the city centre before a rally at Tononoka grounds where Mr Sonko will launch his candidature.

Mr Musyoka struck a deal with Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo to be Mr Sonko’s running mate. Mr Mbogo won the Kisauni seat on a Wiper ticket in 2017.