Mike Sonko: Why I ditched Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who defected to Kenya Kwanza Alliance Saturday, has explained why he has ditched Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition for the Deputy President William Ruto-led political outfit.

Mr Sonko who was vying for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat with his running mate, Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, said he has decided to work with DP Ruto as they share the same vision.

He had also announced his intentions to support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party’s Hassan Omar for the Mombasa governor race, citing frustrations by powerful individuals who he said were out to stop his bid.

“I want justice to take its course. The system wants to fix me. Don’t crucify my people. Mr Odinga was the best presidential candidate, but I know what has transpired,” he said, refusing to name who the system is.

Kenya Kwanza goodies

Mr Sonko said he had been promised a Cabinet Secretary in the National Government, three Principal Secretaries and four Ambassadorial positions in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that he is set to sign later this afternoon with the Ruto-led alliance.

In the Mombasa county government, Mr Sonko has been assured three chief executive officers and three chief officers. In Nairobi, he will also get two county executive officers and three chief officers.

“You all know what has been going on and how I have been pushed to the wall trying to do my best for you my people of Mombasa,” Mr Sonko said.

“Time is not on our side and I have had to sit down as a leader and think about what would be best for my people and I have come to the realization that I should work with a government that shares the same vision for my people as I, and one that benefits them.”

The embattled politician said he decided to support the DP for the sake of the people of Mombasa and their future.

“I will not be leaving my brother Mr Mbogo behind, who has been put to suffering by those fighting me, and therefore from the positions offered I will also consider him. I would want to get into this agreement with UDA, so that I can be assured of jobs and opportunities for my Mombasa and Nairobi people,” he added.

Mr Sonko thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he has been like a brother and supported his endeavours, and Wiper party leader Mr Kalonzo Musyoka for standing by him all along.

“I wish him [President Uhuru Kenyatta] nothing but the very best of luck in his future endeavours. Going to the other side, I go in peace and promise peaceful campaigns sio siasa ya chuki wala matusi,” Mr Sonko said.

The move by Sonko comes barely two days after a three-judge bench of the High Court dismissed his applications seeking to quash revocation of his clearance for the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

The IEBC has already cleared, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM), Mr Omar (UDA), Daniel Kitsao (independent), Shafii Makazi (Upia), Said Abdhalla (Usawa Kwa Wote), former Nyali MP Mr Hezron Awiti (VDP), and Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi (PAA).

Mr Sonko was welcomed to Kenya Kwanza by DP Ruto in Nairobi.

“We welcome Mike Sonko to Kenya Kwanza, the winning team,” said the DP on his Facebook page.