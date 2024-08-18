Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s big fight for survival begins in Senate

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has tapped the services of six advocates to represent her as she fights to overturn her removal from office before the Senate.

Members of the County Assembly impeached the governor for the third time on August 8, citing alleged gross violation of the Constitution, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

In what promises to be a marathon impeachment trial in the Senate, the county assembly has engaged a team of eight advocates, with Mr Ndegwa Njiru as the lead counsel.

Governor Mwangaza, who will appear in person before the Senate today as her trial begins, has retained the services of lawyers Elicha Ongoya and Elias Mutuma.

The two will be joined by Bridah Kimathi, Robert Mutembei, Edgar Busienga and Collins Mwenda in what is expected to be a fierce battle for survival by the county boss.

Advocates Mwangi Ndegwa, Eric Muriuki, Boniface Mawira, Antony Mwenda, Benson Kinyua, Baptista Muriuki Kanyaru and Linda Nkirote Kithinji, representing the county assembly, will be the first to state their case against the governor on the floor of the Senate.

However, MCAs Zipporah Kinyua — the sponsor of the impeachment motion — and Aurelio Murangiri Kiramana, will appear in person.

The county assembly team will give a blow-by-blow account of the charges leveled against the governor after 49 MCAs out of 69 voted to oust her for the third time in less than two years in office.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi gazetted Monday and Tuesday as days for the impeachment trial of the governor by plenary after senators rejected the formation of a special 11-member committee to investigate the charges against her.

“I have appointed Monday, August 19, 2024 and Tuesday, August 20 as days for special sittings of the Senate. The sittings shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi,” said Mr Kingi.

“The sittings shall be held as follows. On Monday starting at 9am and on Tuesday, commencing 9am until the conclusion of the business of the day,” he added.

The first term governor was first impeached in December last year, barely three months into office but the move was overturned by the Senate on December 30, 2022.

She was again impeached for the second time in October last year after 59 MCAs supported an ouster motion tabled by Majority Leader Evans Mawira, before she was again rescued by the Senate.

On Tuesday, Governor Mwangaza will present her evidence and witnesses, if any, and face cross-examination between 10am and 2pm.