Njuri Ncheke split over Kawira Mwangaza ouster

The Meru political tussle over the ouster of Governor Kawira Mwangaza has had some casualties, including a recent bitter split in the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders.

Last week, a rival faction emerged in defense of the Governor and elected a parallel leadership including Adrian Aruyaru (chairman) and Solomon Kinyua (Secretary general).

Mr Aruyaru, who appeared as a defense witness during Ms Mwangaza’s impeachment hearing at the Senate last year, led over 500 elders in deposing Chairman Linus Kathera and Secretary General Josphat Murangiri.

The genesis of the split is traced to the events of October 14, 2023, at the height of the third impeachment process against Governor Mwangaza.

On this day, Njuri Ncheke installed former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, the Ameru spokesman, offered blessings to deputy governor Isaac Mutuma and administered an oath to MCAs to support the impeachment process.

Mr Aruyaru became vocal immediately after the event accusing Mr Kathera and Mr Murangiri of breaking the rules and regulations of the council.

“We were invited for a tree planting ceremony at the Nchiru Shrine but it changed into a political rally. They took political sides by endorsing the impeachment of governor Kawira Mwangaza. Njuri Ncheke is apolitical and vows to work with the government of the day,” Mr Aruyaru told the Senate.

Two factions

However, the latest impeachment attempt against Ms Mwangaza triggered the coup that has now left Njuri Ncheke with two factions.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Aruyaru said they decided to take over Njuri Ncheke's leadership after their leaders turned down a directive by the High Court to mediate the differences between the governor and the MCAs.

“Our leaders have dishonored the good name of Njuri Ncheke by taking sides and turning down a directive by the court. There is no case too hard for Njuri Ncheke elders. We have taken over to save the name of the council,” Mr Aruyaru said.

Speaking during her monthly briefings, governor Mwangaza said she no longer had confidence in the reconciliation process started by the Kathera faction of Njuri Ncheke after they disowned the court-initiated mediation.

“I will have to go back to President William Ruto for advice now that Njuri Ncheke has said it has no capacity to mediate,” Ms Mwangaza said.

Mr Aruyaru says due process was followed in the election arguing that Mr Kathera’s reign of 10 years has come to an end.

“Njuri Ncheke leadership is handed over to the next generation of leaders every 10 years. Mr Kathera and Mr Murangiri belong to the ‘Lubetaa’ age group and took office in 2015. We in ‘Miriti’ age group have taken over as per our traditions,” he explained.

But Mr Kathera accused Mr Aruyaru of holding an illegal election and ceremony at the Njuri Ncheke headquarters.

“The elders who purported to take over our positions are just after money from politicians. They are not legally recognized by the government,” Mr Kathera said.

The faction with backing from the governor’s allies has vowed to take up the role of leading dialogue between the executive and the county assembly in Meru.

Mr James Gachaura, an elder and the governor’s ally, said Njuri Ncheke has never failed in dispute resolution.

“Those who said Njuri Ncheke has no capacity to do alternative dispute resolution are not part of us. We now task our new leaders to set up a team of elders to meet MCAs and the governor,” Mr Gachaura said

On Thursday, as the MCAs debated the impeachment motion against Ms Mwangaza, Mr Aruyaru led tens of elders in delivering a petition.

In the petition, the elders’ faction had appealed with the MCAs to abandon the impeachment process and instead give dialogue a chance.

“We decided to deliver our petition in person if atleast the MCAs would hear us. While they chose to impeach the governor, we still urge them to choose peace. I am sure the 49 MCAs who voted to impeach the governor are being pushed by some forces,” Mr Aruyaru said.

The new faction has also endorsed governor Mwangaza’s push for the suspension of the Meru County government.

“If the MCAs cannot tone down, I advise the president to suspend the county government for fresh elections. We are also praying that the governor survives the impeachment,” he said.

The current split in Njuri Ncheke mirrors the protracted leadership wrangles that rocked the council from 2015 after the then leaders installed Prof Kithure Kindiki the community spokesman to the chagrin of former governor Peter Munya.

The now embattled Mr Kathera and Mr Murangiri were elected to oust the late Paul M’Ethingia and the late Phares Rutere who had installed Prof Kindiki as the Ameru spokesman.