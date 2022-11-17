Meet your nine EALA legislators: Winnie Odinga, Kennedy Kalonzo and more win final vote

Azimio leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s children were on Thursday evening among nine people picked by Parliament to represent Kenya in the Arusha-based East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA).

On the Kenya Kwanza side, those chosen were former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, ex-nominated MP David Sankok, ex-Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering, ex-nominated senator Falhadha Iman Dekow, and Godfrey Mwangi Maina.

On the Azimio side, those chosen are Kennedy Kalonzo, Mr Musyoka’s son, Mr Odinga’s youngest daughter, Winnie, former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and Mombasa politician Suleiman Shahbal.

Below is the full list:

Kenya Kwanza

1. Hassan Omar

2. Zipporah Kering

3. David Ole Sankok

4. Godfrey Mwangi Maina

5. Falhada Iman Dekow

Azimio

1. Kennedy Kalonzo

2. Winnie Odinga

3. Kanini Kega

4. Suleiman Shahbal

Even though former Igembe Central MP Cyprian Kubai Iringo beat Ms Dekow in the number of votes, he was knocked out of the list because of the requirement of gender, with the ex-nominated senator taking up the last of the five seats that were due to Kenya Kwanza.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa admitted the divisions in the Kenya Kwanza camp, but did not go into the details.

“Like every election, there comes with divisions. This was no different. But we want to move on and ask all the nine EALA representatives to give us the best in Arusha and help us get the best laws,” said Mr Ichung’wa.

National Assembly Minority whip Junet Mohamed termed Mr Mwangi’s election as “one that makes him a hero.”

Mwangi Maina, the 28-year-old UDA politician who pulled a surprise after he was elected among the nine members to EALA, is congratulated by MPs after the final results were announced on November 17, 2022. He was not among the five members who received the nod at the party's PG at State House on Wednesday. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“Mwangi Maina is a hero in this election. He was rejected in this election by his party; that he was not worthy of an EALA nomination. This is a young man at 28 who deserves all the chances,” Mr Mohamed said, to which Mr Ichung’wa protested, saying Mr Maina had not been rejected and had been rightly elected as an EALA MP.