Why you should vote for us: Winnie Odinga and Kennedy Kalonzo speak

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son Kennedy Kalonzo have spoken for the first time over their push for the fifth session of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The two spoke on Thursday as they rallied MPs to vote them in the November 17, 2022 elections in parliament to select the nine representatives to represent Kenya to the regional assembly.

The election is by secret vote.

The two said that they should be viewed as a Kenyans and based on their suitability to represent their country in EALA as opposed to being members of the country’s prominent families.

Ms Odinga specifically said that her interest in EALA has nothing to do with her father, saying that she is busy campaigning just like the other nominees who were cleared on Wednesday and their names forwarded to parliament.

“Everybody is somebody’s son or daughter. One day you will just call me Winnie. What I am urging our leaders in parliament is that please, vote for me. Look at me in the context of my ability to serve,” Winnie, Ms Odinga’s last born daughter, said.

Mr Kalonzo, seeking a second consecutive term in EALA, said his five-year experience in the House makes him suitable for the continental assignment.

“I believe having now learnt the ropes, I want to focus on private member Bills at the regional House. Kenya has always had the tendency of sending a whole new team which then means they start from a position of disadvantage,” Mr Kalonzo told Nation in his push to defend the seat.

The just ended fourth session had 54 members from the East African Community (EAC) member states- Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan.

The membership of the regional assembly is expected to increase to 63 after Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) formally joined the EAC bloc early this year.

Each EAC member country in the assembly has nine seats and is constituted after every five years.

Already, it is proving to be an acid test especially for ODM and Wiper as most of the applicants hail from prominent political families and consists of prominent politicians as compared to hopefuls from the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Following its loss in the August 9 elections, most politicians from Azimio camp who were vanquished in the elections are seeking for political lifeline, amid tight race expected in parliament for the nine slots.

The EALA list that MPs will be voting for on Thursday next week includes ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and businessman Suleiman Shahbal and a host of other unsuccessful candidates in the last elections.

The UDA list has city businessman Mr Joel Nyambane, former URP secretary-general and Sports Kenya chairman Fredrick Muteti, former Nandi Woman MP Zipporah Kering, Rebecca Lowoiya, Mr Jonas Kuko, former MP Kubai Iringo and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar Hassan.

Mr Hassan Omar Hassan. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Muteti, a close ally of President Ruto said that he is ready to champion the interests of Kenya in EALA and ensure that the country has a commanding presence in the region.

“The strategic interests of Kenya are my driving force as I campaign for this position. I intend to ensure that through legislation, the interests of Kenya and the region are taken care off. I also seek to ensure the stability of the region and the mutual coexistent of the member states and beyond,” said Mr Muteti.

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire pointed out that there’s need for regional diplomacy and free trade, hence need for a team that will well articulate East African issues to realize social, political and economic integration.

ODM National Treasurer and former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“I am a serious proponent of progressive legislation to anchor and put regional diplomacy, political cohesion, governance reforms which are key ingredients for the wholesome transformation of the East African region and beyond.

“We have a bigger dream of having a continental unity just as our forefathers envisioned and this is the ultimate goal for the entire African region,” said Mr Bosire.

Mr Nyambane said that he will focus to promote Kenya’s foreign policy especially the unity to bring about shared prosperity for our people across the EAC bloc politically, socially, and for economic stability.

“The main reason is to invest in economic cooperation. We would like to grow because potentially we are a rich nation but have not exploited out opportunities in the region in a manner that builds and promotes Kenya,” said Mr Nyambane as he appealed to parliamentarians to vote for him.

Former Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki who is also on the list of nominees but representing the Jubilee party, said there is need for unity and ample cross border trade in the region.

“Before I joined elective politics I was CEO of Export Promotion Council now known as KEPROBA. My main mandate is to promote external trade and specifically deepen and widen the scope of regional and intra Africa trade,” said Ms Mwaniki.

She said that the growth of trade within EAC member states has been hampered by non-adherence to the Common External Tarriffs- CET by and among member states, and non-tariff barriers and protectionism mechanisms.

“Given my understanding of trade and the technical aspects that hinder its growth and now with the understanding of political aspects and the political good will needed to help remove suspicions among members states and with the new countries that have joined in, I believe my membership to the assembly will be of great value to our people,” said Ms Mwaniki.

Once elected by the parliament, the names will be transmitted to Arusha, Tanzania for swearing-in before they start their five year tour of duty at the regional assembly.

The regional assembly liaises with National Assemblies of partner states on matters relating to the community, debating and approving the budget of the community, considering annual reports on the activities of the community, annual audit reports and any other reports referred to it.