 Ruto sets trap for Kalonzo, Raila in EALA seats battle

President William Ruto yesterday unveiled five party-backed regional assembly nominees as he appeared to set a trap for Azimio leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, who have both fronted their kin for the top jobs.

MPs are today expected to vote on the nine representatives of Kenya in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

But for Dr Ruto, interviews with MPs who attended a meeting in State House yesterday indicated, the vote presents an opportunity to throw the Azimio team into further chaos, especially if Parliament approves Mr Odinga’s daughter, Winnie, and Mr Musyoka’s son, Kennedy, at the expense of other hopefuls.

During yesterday’s joint parliamentary group meeting of Kenya Kwanza Alliance legislators, Dr Ruto chided Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka for nominating their kin for EALA slots, but reportedly termed the development an opportunity for the ruling coalition to “disorganise them.”

“I do not understand the wisdom of a person nominating his son or daughter for a seat. However, our work is not to organise the opposition but to disorganise them,” some MPs who attended the meeting, and spoke to the Nation, quoted the President as saying.

“The boss sounded like he was not okay with the family factor on the Azimio side since two of the candidates are children of Azimio honchos. He was like he wanted the family character to be dislodged. This will help us to get Jubilee on our side,” an MP from Rift Valley confidentially alluded to the strategy to capitalise on the likely fallout in the opposition ranks over the nominations.

Another UDA MP from Mt Kenya said they were briefed on how to widen the already existing wedge in Azimio between the former ruling Jubilee Party and ODM.

Some Jubilee MPs last week threatened to quit Azimio after their Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) pick, Sirisia’s John Waluke, was left out of the coalition line-up for the powerful posts, with ODM’s Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira senator) bagging the slots. Wiper’s Patrick Makau also got the party PSC slot.

At State House yesterday, the President allowed Kenya Kwanza MPs to decide on the EALA picks via a mock election held after the PG.

The party had 15 names, with the MPs required to vote for five, with the names placed in five clusters of three people each for regional and gender balance.

Following the vote, the PG settled on former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, ex-nominated MP David Sankok, ex-Nandi Woman Representative Zipporah Kering, ex-nominated senator Falhadha Iman Dekow, and former United Republican Party (URP) secretary-general Fred Muteti.

“We divided the 15 candidates into regions having around three clusters then we all voted to come up with the five candidates who will all be supported by us during Thursday’s vote,” Nandi Hills MP Bernard Kitur told the Nation.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech added: “We agreed as a party during our PG that we will vote for Kering, Sankok, Omar, Muteti and Falhada.”

According to Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey, the voting was aimed at achieving regional balance as well as interests of persons living with disabilities.

“We voted per cluster. We looked at regions, persons living with disabilities, gender and marginalised areas,” said Senator Cherargey.

And while MPs suggested the President pushed for the election of Ms Odinga and Mr Kalonzo, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama said it was up to Kenya Kwanza MPs to decide where to put those “dynasties” being fronted by Azimio.

“The party’s opinion is that there should be no dynasties in this country. We should have ordinary Kenyans in leadership and not the Odingas and Kalonzos every time,” Mr Muthama said.

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda said the President promised to accommodate the 10 unsuccessful EALA hopefuls. “Boss (President) said those who did not win will be accommodated in government probably, boards of parastatals,” Mr Jhanda said.

In its list, ODM has nominated Ms Odinga, Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal, former Kitutu Masaba MP, and the party’s National Treasurer Timothy Bosire, former Turkana Water and Irrigation county minister Beatrice Askul, former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito and Mohammed Diriye (Wajir).

Yesterday, Mr Shahbal met Coast MPs at the members’ restaurant at Parliament Buildings from 12pm to 1:30pm, while Ms Fatuma Gedi, who is seeking the Jubilee slot, met those from North Eastern.

Mr Kalonzo also attended the Coast MPs’ meeting.

“The lobbying so far is good, we are just waiting for voting tomorrow (today),” Mr Kalonzo said.

Mr Shahbal said: “The economic, social and political integration of the EAC is all we are yearning for as a region. But this cannot come unless we develop legislation that will make it realisable. That is exactly what I intend to do if I get elected to EALA.”

Mr Bosire said he is up to the task having served as MP in the 11th Parliament and that he understands the issues affecting the East African region.

“The assembly requires knowledgeable people to push the agendas of the respective countries to achieve a common goal of a united, peaceful and developed region. I will serve the country diligently and with commitment and with loyalty to the nation,” said Mr Bosire.

President Ruto’s UDA party will get five of the nine slots, Mr Odinga’s ODM two, with Mr Musyoka’s Wiper and retired President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party getting one each.

The elections today shall be by secret ballot and will be held at 10am in the National Assembly chamber and 9.30am in the Senate chamber with the two Clerks as the presiding officers.

Once elected by Parliament, the names will be transmitted to Arusha, Tanzania, for swearing-in as the victors start their five-year tour of duty at the regional assembly.

The regional assembly liaises with National Assemblies of partner states on matters relating to the community, debating and approving the budget of the community, considering annual reports on the activities of the community, annual audit reports and any other reports referred to it.

Besides EALA, Dr Ruto also yesterday scoffed at a proposed legislation to scrap the two, five-year term limits in the presidential elections, in favour of a 75-year age limit.

The proposal by Fafi MP Yakub Salah, the President said, would distract from the current push by his administration to change the country.

“As President, I won’t participate in efforts aimed at mutilating the Constitution for parochial, selfish and personal interests,” he noted.

Dr Ruto’s allies Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache), Mary Emase (Teso South), Timothy Toroitich (Marakwet West), Gabriel (GG) Kagombe (Gatundu South), Julius Ruto (Kesses) intimated to the Nation that President Ruto was against any attempt to change the Constitution for abolishing presidential term limit or increasing numbers of counties.

At the same time, President Ruto announced that UDA monthly subscription has been increased by 100 per cent.

“President said he wants to strengthen the party and that can only happen if there is enough money. As MPs and senators, we will be paying Sh20,000 per month from the current Sh10,000 while nominated MPs and senators will pay Sh50, 000 per month. President said he will pay Sh200, 000 monthly,” said Ms Emase.