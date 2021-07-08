Lusaka calls for Luhya unity to boost community's State House bid

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has urged Luhya leaders to unite so as to stand a chance of forming the next government.

Lusaka has said the elusive Mulembe nation unity is possible if leaders in the populous vote-rich region start speaking with one voice.

“For us to be taken seriously in national politics, we, the leaders, have to work and walk together as a community,” Lusaka said during the funeral of former University of Nairobi lecturer, Nicholas Thomas Simiyu, at Kamukuywa last weekend.

“If we unite, with our numerical strength we will for sure form the next government next year. We can also join forces with other communities and be part of the next administration,” he said.

Mr Lusaka further explained that the region will attain faster development if it is part of the coming government.

He lamented that in the past leaders of the community have been working at cross-purposes with each other based on their different political affiliations.

Political affiliation of leaders in the region is split between allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner and ODM leader Raila Odinga on one hand, and those who support Deputy President William Ruto on the other hand.

In Bungoma County, where Lusaka hails from, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and MPs Eseli Simiyu (Tongareni), Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi have been gravitating towards the Uhuru-Raila camp after their failed coup of last year in Ford Kenya.

On the other hand, Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, Dan Wanyama (Webuye West) and Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), who were all elected on Jubilee tickets, are sworn allies and the main foot soldiers of the Deputy President. Also in the DP’s camp is Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga, who was elected as an independent.

However, Lusaka hold the view that the different political affiliations should not prevent Luhya leaders from working together for the community’s benefit.

“If we put aside our partisan considerations, then finding solutions to problems and challenges facing our people at the grassroots will be much easier,” Lusaka said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, also attended the funeral said that he and ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi are working together towards taking the Luhya community to State House.

“We have moved forward and are focused on ensuring our region is politically united. Those in doubt will be left behind,” he said.