Lawyers challenge ban on 'hatupangwingwi'

Lawyers Felix Kiprono (left) and Vincent Yegon who have filed a suit challenging the ban of 'hatupangwingw'i.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

NMG

Two Kenyan lawyers Felix Kiprono and Vincent Yegon ave filed a suit challenging the inclusion of 'hatupangwingwi' as a hate word.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission last week listed the words and phrases it says are likely to spread hate during the ongoing electioneering period.

The words and phrases include ‘Hatupangwingwi’ which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Related

This year, artistes like Exray ‘Taniua’ (Tony Kinyanjui), and TK Mario Kasela aka Trio Mio famous for the song “Sipangwingwi’, Bahati (Kelvin Kioko) and Emmanuel Musindi are the top musicians who have captured the interest of politicians seeking campaign theme songs.

More follows

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.