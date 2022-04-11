Lawyers challenge ban on 'hatupangwingwi'
Two Kenyan lawyers Felix Kiprono and Vincent Yegon ave filed a suit challenging the inclusion of 'hatupangwingwi' as a hate word.
The National Cohesion and Integration Commission last week listed the words and phrases it says are likely to spread hate during the ongoing electioneering period.
The words and phrases include ‘Hatupangwingwi’ which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza coalition.
This year, artistes like Exray ‘Taniua’ (Tony Kinyanjui), and TK Mario Kasela aka Trio Mio famous for the song “Sipangwingwi’, Bahati (Kelvin Kioko) and Emmanuel Musindi are the top musicians who have captured the interest of politicians seeking campaign theme songs.
More follows