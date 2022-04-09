DP Ruto accuses State of using NCIC to frustrate his campaign

Deputy President William Ruto reckons the new list of words deemed likely to incite hate, as listed by the National Integration Cohesion Commission (NCIC), is a scheme by the State to frustrate his campaign.

Dr Ruto, who was speaking while receiving National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi into his Kenya Kwanza Coalition, said the agency cannot tell Kenyans or his team what words to use.

“Stop wasting your time trying to re-engineer our literature. It is an exercise in futility to try and tell us what kind of Swahili and English words we need to use. We are decent human beings and we know the language to use,” Dr Ruto said.

He also challenged his rivals to focus on their agenda instead of "using government institutions to fight us".

“I urge them to come up with a plan to help Kenyans. The people of Kenya know what to do and they will speak at the ballot. Let us not engage institutions of government in a circus,” he added.

Open defiance

At the Saturday event in Karen, DP Ruto and his allies mentioned the words 'Hatupangwingwi' (no one makes plans for us) and 'Watajua hawajui' in protest against the Commission.

Since the announcement by NCIC chairperson Rev Samuel Kobia yesterday, the DP and his allies have made a show of their defiance to the directive on hate speech words. This is after the Commission listed ‘hatupangwingwi’, a slogan used by Dr Ruto at his rallies, among words and phrases likely to spread hate during the electioneering period. The word has roots in the popular song by Exray ‘Taniua’ and Trio Mio, with the track becoming a permanent fixture on playlists at his rallies.