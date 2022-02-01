Amos Kimunya

Majority Leader of the National Assembly Amos Kimunya addressing journalists at Jubilee Party offices in Nairobi on September 6, 2021.

Lawmakers in make-or-break sitting

By  David Mwere

What you need to know:

  • Ruto-allied MPs rejected first motion last week and are demanding changes to the list of members.
  • Parliament cannot conduct business without first constituting the House Business Committee.

The National Assembly sits this afternoon in a make-or-break session to reconstitute the House Business Committee (HBC) after a similar attempt flopped last week. 

