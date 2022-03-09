Kiraitu Murungi's 'bus' parks at Raila's door

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi makes his remarks during the launch of Devolution Empowerment party on November 27, 2021 at the Bomas of Kenya.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has announced he will back ODM leader Raila Odinga in his fifth stab at the Presidency, boosting the former Prime Minister’s chances of wresting the crucial Mt Kenya vote from Deputy President William Ruto’s grip.

