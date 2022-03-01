Kiraitu stares down Raila, Ruto in supremacy battle

Devolution Empowerment Party leader Kiraitu Murungi

Devolution Empowerment Party leader Kiraitu Murungi (centre) with party officials during a meeting at Northern Gate in Isiolo on February 24, 2022. Mr Murungi has turned down overtures from both Azimio and Kenya Kwanza alliances.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui  &  Gitonga Marete

The battles for county seats promise to be hotly contested as the major political formations prepare for a tough duel ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.