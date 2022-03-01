Kiraitu stares down Raila, Ruto in supremacy battle

The battles for county seats promise to be hotly contested as the major political formations prepare for a tough duel ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Complicating matters even further for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement is Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s insistence on fielding candidates independent of the rival coalitions through his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP).

Mr Murungi has turned down overtures from both alliances. Following reports that Mr Murungi had met officials from DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the Nation sought the governor’s reaction yesterday.

“That’s not true,” was his terse reply. The governor had initially seemed to lean towards Azimio and hosted Mr Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, for rallies in the county, but that changed after he launched his party.

Mixed signals

The governor continues to send mixed signals after attending the Sagana State Lodge meeting where President Kenyatta rallied Mt Kenya behind Azimio. Last week, Kenya Kwanza leaders were in Meru and they piled pressure on Mr Murungi to join them.

The DP asked residents whether they wanted the governor to work with Kenya Kwanza or not. They replied in the affirmative.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said: “I want to appeal to my friend Kiraitu Murungi, who is a lawyer like me, to stop wasting time with Azimio. I’ll make arrangements on how he will work with Kenya Kwanza.”

Igembe North MP Maore Maoka recently claimed Mr Murungi is the preferred candidate for Azimio in Meru, but speaking last week while launching a DEP office in Isiolo, the governor said: “If they want to work with us, let them join us.”

It’s this stance that has sent the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza brigades back to the drawing board, with each racing against time to form a formidable team to face off with Mr Murungi’s party.

Meru has the highest number of registered voters in the region, with the latest Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission figures placing it top in Upper Eastern with 780,000 voters.

Jubilee deputy party leader (Operations) Kinoti Gatobu told the Nation that they were working tirelessly to popularise the ruling party in Meru. “We’re meeting grassroots leaders to strengthen the party,” he said.

Take over Mt Kenya

East African Legislative Assembly member Mpuru Aburi said Azimio will take over Mt Kenya once President Kenyatta concludes his tour of the region.

“The President is coming soon to launch new projects and commission completed ones. Our competitors have been spending time here with nothing to show for it but we are delivering on projects. We’re preparing for a major upset,” Mr Aburi said.

An Azimio-allied politician recently told Nation that they had settled on Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza for governor — claims she denied, saying, she’s yet to pick a political party.

Jubilee is likely to face another upset after North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood said he was considering dumping the ruling party.

“I wasn’t invited to the recent National Delegates Conference. This means I’m not wanted [in Jubilee]. In three weeks, I’m likely to leave and vie as an independent candidate,” he said, accusing the party leadership of side-lining him.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance promoters in Meru have resolved to field candidates in all positions on UDA tickets. Those being fronted to vie for governor under UDA are Senator Mithika Linturi and South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi.