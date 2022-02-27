Kiraitu says his Bus won’t ply UDA, Azimio routes

The Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) has ruled out a merger with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s revamped Jubilee Party, Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic alliance or the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said DEP, popularly known as Bus party, is ready to work with other like-minded partners who are willing to join them because they will not fold their outfit like they did during the formation of Jubilee Party, for better bargaining power. Mr Murungi is the Bus party leader.

He said despite folding their party to join Jubilee, the region was short-changed and neglected by the ruling administration and only saw development projects on "newspapers”.

There has been intense lobbying by leaders from DP Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s camps for Mr Murungi to join UDA or Azimio.

While citing previous Uhuru-Ruto (Jubilee), Kalonzo-Raila (Nasa) and Raila-Ruto political friendships that later turned rocky, the politician said joining either camps without proper analysis could result in disappointments.

Enough space

“DEP is not a party to follow others. If they want to work with us, let them join us. Bus is not for Raila or Ruto but for Kenyans. We have enough space to carry you with your wheelbarrow, oranges and umbrella,” he said in reference to UDA, ODM and Wiper parties respectively.

“We do not want dictatorship within our party. Those who want to work with us should come with an open mind.”

He said they will work with leaders whose priority is devolving more funds to the counties in line with the party’s agenda on empowering women, youth, the elderly and disabled persons.

“We want resources (to the counties) so that in event the leader (we work with) changes, we can plan independently and smoothly advance our agenda without any interruptions,” Mr Murungi said while unveiling DEP office in Isiolo.

He was accompanied by party officials and leaders from Isiolo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu and Laikipia counties.

Party nominations

Party Secretary-General Mugambi Imanyara said they will field candidates in all elective seats except that of the president and will conduct independent nominations which only registered party members will participate in.

“We will not dissolve, merge or be absorbed by another political party. All parties in Kenya are small and that is why they are after getting into coalitions with others,” Mr Imanyara said.

He said DEP’s preferred presidential candidate in August General Election will be announced during a meeting slated for March 18 which will bring together all party members and officials from across the country.

“We will give our members the power to decide whom to support for the presidency and that decision will be made on March 18,” the official said.

Speaking during a meeting at Northern Gate on Thursday, Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu and DEP Upper Eastern Coordinator Lucy Mworia assured aspirants for the party’s ticket of free and fair nominations.

“We will negotiate for the region’s interests directly without going through someone. I am appealing to our leaders to stay put,” Mr Ntuchiu said.

Region had lagged

He said Mt Kenya East region had lagged behind after the Jubilee merger as it “had not gotten mega dams, dual carriage roads or freedom fighters’ roads” like it happened in other regions.

DEP National Chairman Lenny Kivuti said they had resolved not to sell or hire out the party to anyone so that they independently push for the region’s interests.

The former Embu senator exuded confidence that the party will bag a majority of the elective seats in Mt Kenya East in the August elections.

“Our region is not being heard. DEP is the vehicle to lobby with and propel our people’s interests,” Mr Kivuti said.

The leaders drummed up support for Ms Mworia, who was endorsed by Isiolo elders to vie for Isiolo North MP’s seat, and Ms Mumina Konso who is seeking to be the next woman rep.

“We are in Bus to stay and are confident we will deliver all the seats. The decision we will take (on the presidency) will be guided by our party leader and we will not allow anyone to force us into joining either of the camps,” Ms Mworia said while appealing to Isiolo residents to register as party members.

Her sentiments were echoed by DEP Meru branch chairman Charles Mutuma Mbogori who demanded respect for their officials, saying no party is inferior or subordinate to another.

Mr Murungi received a delegation of leaders from Laikipia County who joined DEP.

Isiolo and Meru MCAs at the event told President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto and Mr Odinga to leave regional parties alone and let them make their individual decisions on the political path to take.

Empowering devolution

Meru County Assembly Majority Leader Victor Karithi said they will only work with leaders willing to engage the party directly and reiterated the party’s commitment to empowering devolution.

“If they are not willing to talk to our party directly, they should leave us alone,” he said.

Mr Murungi took a swipe at DP Ruto and Mr Odinga for making what he termed as unrealistic promises of Sh100 billion for youth empowerment and Sh6,000 monthly social protection fund for vulnerable Kenyans respectively, wondering where the funds will come from.

“They are promising Sh6,000 for vulnerable families and Sh100 billion for mama mboga and hustlers. Who has the funds in their pockets? whose money is it and where will they get it from?” he asked.

Leaders at the meeting called for peaceful coexistence before, during and after the elections.

“We all need to be tolerant of each other and always remember Kenya will remain our home regardless of our political differences,” Bulapesa MCA hopeful Lydia Muthoni Ngichili said.

Also in attendance was former Nithi MP and Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP aspirant Petkay Miriti, Meru MCAs Jediel Mauta (Ntunene), Denis Kiogora (Abogeta West) and Mwirigi Karinga of Abogeta East, Meru Speaker Joseph Kaberia, who will be vying for Senate seat and South Imenti MP hopeful Gideon Kimathi.