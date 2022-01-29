Kikuyu elders endorse Abdi Guyo for Embakasi Central MP’s seat

Abdi Guyo

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo (holding a shield) after being installed as a Kikuyu elder in Nairobi on  January 28, 2022. 

Photo credit: Collins Omulo | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo was on Friday endorsed by Kikuyu elders to vie for Embakasi Central parliamentary seat. 

