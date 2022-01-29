Kikuyu elders endorse Abdi Guyo for Embakasi Central MP’s seat

Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo was on Friday endorsed by Kikuyu elders to vie for Embakasi Central parliamentary seat.

This comes after another endorsement by all the four MCAs in the constituency as he seeks to unseat the incumbent MP Benjamin Gathiru who is popularly known as Mejja Donk.

Mr Guyo accused Mr Gathiru of engaging in tribal politics instead of selling his policies to the electorates.

“Let him [Mr Gathiru] call me an outsider but I know I will have the last laugh,” said Mr Guyo on Friday.

“I am asking you to help me look for votes and also vote for me, I am confident that come August 9, I will be Embakasi Central MP,” he said.

The Matopeni MCA faulted his rival for failing his constituents. He promised to adopt servant leadership should he be elected as Embakasi Central MP on August 9, 2022.

He cited his development track record since 2007 when he was elected as Kayole North councilor at the age of 21 years.

He said Matopeni can now boast of clean water, sewerage system, electricity, tarmacked roads and a maternity ward at Kayole North Hospital. He said that Matopeni residents have received title deeds for their parcels of land after years of suffering.

“I have built six classrooms and distributed more than 500 desks to schools in the area,” he said.

Mr Guyo said to succeed, leaders must set their priorities right and strive to improve the people’s living standards.

He pledged to increase secondary school bursary allocation from Sh5,000 to Sh10,000 and Sh8,000 to Sh20,000 for university students.

To ensure an enabling environment for business people, he promised to install streetlights to improve security in the area to ensure a 24-hour economy.

He promised to announce the party on whose ticket he will vie during the August 9 General Election.