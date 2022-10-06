Kenya Kwanza is the majority party in National Assembly, Speaker Moses Wetang'ula rules

Speaker Moses Wetang'ula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula on Thursday ruled that Kenya Kwanza is the majority party.

By  David Mwere

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has ruled that Kenya Kwanza is the majority party in the House and Azimio ss the minority party.

The Speaker made the ruling after determining that Kenya Kwanza has 179 MPs against Azimio’s 157 MPs. 

Consequently, Kenya Kwanza shall nominate the leader of majority and Azimio the leader of minority. 

This means Azimio will be required to regularise its leadership in the House. The party had nominated its leaders as a majority party.

