Karua: We will accept Supreme Court verdict

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has said the coalition will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court in the presidential petition whose hearing is expected to be concluded today.

Azimio chief Raila Odinga rejected the declaration of Dr William Ruto as President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 15 and challenged the results at the apex court.

Ms Karua spoke at Nchuui Methodist Church in Tigania East, Meru County, during the funeral service for the late Florah Kabeti M'Naituli, mother of Narc Kenya political adviser Prof Gitile Naituli.

"You are all aware that there is a case going on at the Supreme Court where we are seeking the truth about what happened. Our Constitution stipulates that if one is dissatisfied with the results, they have to seek legal redress and that is what we did," she said.

"When the verdict is out, we all respect that. We want to maintain peace but for this to be achieved there must be justice because peace without justice is not sustainable."

Also present was Mr Paul Mugambi, who lost in the Tharaka Nithi Senate contest on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Mr Mugambi appealed to Kenyans to be peaceful as the Supreme Court judges retreated to write their ruling.

"Kenyans should not worry, because our democracy is robust and near perfection. This has been achieved through the efforts and championing of democratic space by Mr Odinga and Ms Karua," he said.

Even as Kenyans awaited the decision of the Supreme Court, Ms Karua said, grassroots leaders should take up their roles immediately and serve citizens.

She singled out the drought ravaging most parts of Kenya and challenged governors, MPs and MCAs to address the matter.