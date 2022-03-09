Kanu threatens to quit OKA for Raila’s Azimio as Kalonzo dithers

Kanu has threatened to sever links with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and join Azimio la Umoja should Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka fail to heed calls to join the outfit on Saturday.

The Azimio team has planned a National Delegates Convention (NDC) on Saturday in Nairobi where ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to be named the coalition’s flag bearer as parties in the alliance sign an agreement to work together.

Yesterday’s threat by Kanu came amid conflicting reports about secret talks by teams trying to broker a deal between Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka.

Mr Odinga on Monday told the OKA brigade consisting of Mr Musyoka, Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua and Cyrus Jirongo of the United Democratic Party to join Azimio movement, which he described as a coalition of the willing.

Yesterday, Mr Moi’s Kanu appeared to express frustrations following the stalemate between OKA and Azimio. Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat seemed to suggest it was Mr Musyoka who was delaying the deal.

Speaking during the launch of Kanu’s manifesto at the Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi, Mr Salat told Mr Moi that “with or without him (Mr Musyoka), we have to go (join Azimio).”

“What does this person really want? What is he up to? Chairman, please don’t stick to this man for long, if he is not willing, leave him alone, let us go. For how long are we going to babysit him? With or without him, we have to go,”Mr Salat said.

No progress in talks

Mr Salat was categorical that Kanu will attend the Azimio meeting scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Kasarani Gymnasium before a rally to publicly endorse Mr Odinga’s candidature.

“Kanu will attend the event. On when we shall sign the OKA deal, we are trying to avoid making things complicated and focusing on the real thing which is Azimio. For now, we are racing against time, so that should be the main focus. There are always sluggish elements in every organisation but at this point we cannot afford to waste any time,” said Mr Salat.

Wiper co-vice chairmen Mutula Kilonzo Jnr and Victor Swanya said by yesterday there were still no reports of progress in talks with Azimio.

Asked whether there has been a meeting between Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka’s teams to broker a deal, Mr Kilonzo replied: “I am not in the team. I can’t tell.”

Mr Swanya told the Nation that the decision of the Wiper party was that it joins Azimio.

“Our party leader Kalonzo was tasked to engage Azimio for structured negotiations. If that is not coming through the way we had requested our party leader to negotiate, we need to have a fall-back plan and how to explain to our supporters.

“My personal view is that the party leader should bite the bullet for the sake of this country... and support Azimio unconditionally,” Mr Swanya said.

He went on: “We as Wiper don’t want to appear as the ones standing between what the country has decided and what will bring it down. I’m certain Kalonzo as a statesman will make a personal sacrifice and join Azimio unconditionally.”

Bring Kalonzo along

Another source, however, revealed that “a massive effort is underway to bring Kalonzo along.” The source said former Cabinet minister Dr Sally Kosgei, governors Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), James Ongwae (Kisii), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Siaya Senator James Orengo had been deployed to woo Mr Musyoka.

“Just as Mr Musyoka urged the President to take charge of the talks, I can tell you it is the President himself who is handling him, and at that level, I don’t think they will fail to agree,” a source in Mr Odinga’s camp told the Nation.

Former National Assembly speaker Francis Ole Kaparo, who is a member of Mr Odinga’s advisory council, told the Nation that he is not aware of any meeting convened by the council to discuss the issue.

Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign board chairman and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi yesterday confirmed that the coalition will on Saturday name its presidential candidate.

Ms Karua was non-committal on whether OKA or her party would be represented at the Azimio fete.

“You can ask Azimio who will be part of their meeting,” she said.

Kitui Central MP Makalu Mulu, an ally of Mr Musyoka, said the decision to join Azimio was to be made after OKA affiliate parties had signed a coalition agreement, but that is yet to take place.