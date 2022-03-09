Kanu threatens to quit OKA for Raila’s Azimio as Kalonzo dithers

KANU party leader Gideon Moi receives KANU manifesto on March 9, 2022 at Kabarnet Gardens, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • Azimio la Umoja movement is expected to unveil its presidential candidate in Nairobi on Saturday.
  • There are conflicting reports about ongoing secret talks to bring Wiper chief into ODM Raila's fold.

Kanu has threatened to sever links with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and join Azimio la Umoja should Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka fail to heed calls to join the outfit on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.