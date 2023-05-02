Kanu SG hits out at Moses Kuria over 'unprintable' Uhuru remarks

Kenya African Union (Kanu) Secretary-General George Wainaina on Tuesday urged Kenya Kwanza leaders from Mount Kenya region to spare retired President Uhuru Kenyatta their unsavory comments and instead focus their public utterances on uniting with him to strengthen the region's agenda.

This comes after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria hurled unprintable epithets at the former President during an event held at Thika stadium on Sunday.

While speaking to Inooro TV, Mr Wainaina lamented that the region is now divided and fighting itself "while what we need is unity and mutual respect in pursuit of collective benefit".

He also floated the idea of a leadership school for political leaders, adding that some of the utterances coming from senior government officials are too disturbing.

"Some things that we are hearing being said by senior leaders are better off said in bars and not on public forums where the straight and sane are watching or listening," he said.

"We seriously need a leadership academy...Kanu will invest in this academy. We will make it our business to coach young leaders on how to behave in public. We are being treated to national shame," he added.

In the interview, Mr Wainaina also accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of launching programmes that have little to do with Kenya Kwanza's national agenda.

"He is now using the fight against alcoholism as his key agenda in Mount Kenya. That is not a problem. The big issue is lack of jobs. Bring industries and make all feel some entitlement to their country," he said while arguing that the war on alcoholism is not a national agenda but a local problem to be dealt with by administrators.

"What Mr Gachagua should be doing is pursuing fulfilment of their promises to Mount Kenya people and Kenya in general. They said they will put money in our pockets. That is what is key."