Kanini Kega Jubilee faction kicks out Uhuru as party leader, replaces him with Sabina Chege

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been kicked out as the Jubilee Party Leader, according to a rival faction.

East Africa Legislative Assembly (Eala) MP Kanini Kega-led faction claims to have replaced Mr Kenyatta with nominated MP Sabina Chege during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held Tuesday.

The faction cited Section 6(1) of the Presidential Benefits Act, 2003 which requires a retired president not to hold any office in a political party for more than six months after ceasing to hold office.

Mr Kenyatta handed over power to President William Ruto on September 13, 2022.

“That the office of the Party Leader of Jubilee Party is thereby declared vacant. That pending the convening of a Special National Delegates Convention, Sabina Chege will be the acting party leader of Jubilee,” said Mr Kega.

National convention

The faction further suspended the national delegates convention called by Mr Kenyatta on May 22.

Mr Kenyatta had last Friday convened a NEC meeting where he controversially fired Jubilee Chairman Nelson Dzuya and Executive Director Wambui Gichuru using undated letters of resignation they had allegedly signed when they were appointed.

In a previous interview, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe argued that the Act being cited by the Mr Kega-led team does not hold water because the Constitution is supreme.