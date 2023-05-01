CS Kuria: We will hold our own protest outside Uhuru's home

President William Ruto's allies in Mount Kenya region, led by Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, have revealed plans to hold a protest outside retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's home in Kiambu. This, they say, is to protest the former Head of State's recent inroads in the political scene amid a fight for control of the Jubilee Party.

“It might be as soon as coming week. We will hold that meeting not anywhere else but outside the Kenyatta family homestead in Ichaweri village in Gatundu South, Kiambu,” said Trade CS Moses Kuria.

He also hurled a slew of abuses at the former Head of State that the Nation cannot publish.

Speaking at Thika stadium during the 25th music anniversary for crooner Muigai wa Njoroge, the CS said "Uhuru must get used to the fact that we are the ones in power, not him”.

Others who attended the event, including Kiambu governor Kimani Wamatangi, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Thika town MP Alice Ng'ang'a, Senator Karungo Thang'wa and Kiambu Women Rep Anne wa Muratha, supported the anti-Kenyatta rhetoric.

Mr Kuria has accused the retired President of being behind Azimio leader Raila Odinga's protests, and alleges that he wants to destabilise President Ruto’s government through "sponsoring opposition-driven upheavals".

"There are those who are known for fighting investments through public protests and this time round they will have it rough," CS Kuria claimed.

He said he cannot be shuttling around the globe in search of investors "while others known for their seasonal turmoil in the political scene scheme on how to sabotage our efforts".

He said: "That is what we will be calling him out for in that rally outside his compound."

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who was the chief guest at the event, gave Mr Muigai a Sh2 million personal donation from him and President Ruto.

When it was his turn to speak, DP Gachagua also hit out at Mr Kenyatta and former Interior PS Mr Karanja Kibicho, while also re-asserting himself as the regional kingpin. He also said he will continue addressing Mount Kenya residents in mother tongue.

"I am a Múgíkúyú and there is nothing you can do about it. I was brought up in this region being fed chewed bananas straight from my mother's mouth. If speaking in Gikuyu language will take away this Deputy President seat, so be it," he said.