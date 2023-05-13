Kanu at 63: Dwindling fortunes for Kenya’s independence party

As the former ruling party celebrates its 63rd anniversary, its presence in the national limelight is fading by the day.

Apart from a one-page statement issued by the party chairperson Gideon Moi, there is no fanfare indicating the hard political times the party is undergoing.

The once powerful party under the late Mzee Daniel arap Moi is not dead but if the political power sharing in the national assembly and the senate is anything to go by, the party is fast fading out of Kenya’s lucrative chessboard of power and politics.

Out of the currently 349 members of Parliament including 290 and 47 women elected and 12 members nominated by political parties Kanu has only six MPs in the national assembly that is dominated by President William Rutos United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Interestingly, the vote-rich Rift Valley which used to be the backbone of the former stalwart party that once said it will rule for 100 years has three MPs from the region in the National Assembly.

The MPs holding the fort in the National Assembly in the absence of Mr Moi who failed to retain his Baringo senator seat include Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West). ThanksWilliam Kamket Kassait (Tiaty), Jackson Lentoijoni Lekumontare (Samburu East) and Julius Sunkuli Lekakeny (Kilgoris).

The other two Kanu MPs are in traditional die-hard Kanu zones and include Amina Abdullahi Dika (Tana River) and Guyo Adhe Wario (North Horr).

In the Senate Kanu has no single representative in the crucial House that represents the counties and serves to protect the interests of the counties and their governments.

While Mr Moi describes the sexagenarian anniversary as a “remarkable journey of endurance, optimism, and unwavering hope for Kenya,” many party followers paint a gloomy future if the party boss fails to revitalize the “baba na mama” party.

Nakuru county party chairperson John Muthee Ngunjiri said: “Kanu has the best chance of making a comeback in a big way because the other parties are ‘stranded’. Kanu is still stable but the chairperson must change the leadership style.”

He added: “Nakuru used to be the backbone of Kanu but surprisingly we have never met with our party leader. The last time we met at Kabarak was when Mr Moi convened a meeting of all Kanu chairpersons in the 47 counties early this year and then we held a meeting in Mombasa. That is all. We have never heard of our party leader.”

“Mr Moi needs to put his house in order by starting a fresh recruitment drive at the grassroots. He should translate his words into actions,” said Mr Ngunjiri.

“63 years ago, Kenyans yearned for an independent nation, free from the clutches of poverty, illiteracy, and disease. In response, brave men and women heed the call, rallying under the banner of our party to champion the cause of independence and lay the foundation for nation-building,” said Mr Moi.

Even as it takes a political back seat, Mr Moi rooted for Kanu saying, “As a party rooted in the principles of self-reliance, individual liberty, and national unity, KANU has traversed Kenya's political landscape, making significant contributions to its growth and development.”

Mr Moi admitted that the party has been making political blunders but will soon recover.

“We also acknowledge our misdeeds along the way. After all, a political party is comprised of people and to err is simply being human. We acknowledge those missteps and strive for improvement,” he explained.

He assured party supporters that Kanu is open to transformation and is ready to welcome fresh blood and minds.

“The party is ready to nurture young people within our ranks by leading critical roles and initiatives within the party. We’re embracing new technologies, adopting progressive policies, and promoting innovative ideas in recognition that the world faces a new set of global challenges that we must adapt to,” added the Kanu boss.

The party joined the millions of Kenyans calling for a review of the Finance Bill, 2023 which proposes a raft of tax increases that will hurt ordinary Kenyans.

“Today, countless Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet. While taxes are essential for financing the nation's recurrent and development expenses, it is clear that prosperity cannot be solely derived from taxation,” said Mr Moi.

“The government should engage in comprehensive public participation to alleviate the burden of punitive tax clauses due to their severe implications for our citizens,” said Mr Moi.

He urged the Kenya Kwanza administration to explore avenues to create a favourable and conducive environment for direct foreign investment, particularly in industrialization.