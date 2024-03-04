Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Musyoka hits out at President Ruto over Haiti mission

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses a gathering at Ol Rongai, Nakuru County, during a past event. He was accompanied by Azimio leaders Mwangi Wa Iria (left) and Eugene Wamalwa (right).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The opposition leaders warned that if Kenyan police are killed in Haiti, President Ruto will be held responsible.

  • He accused the President of teaching Kenyans how to disobey court orders.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Steve Tikolo: Kenyan legend overseeing steady rise of Nigerian game

    Kenya cricket legends Steve Tikolo (left) and Aasif Karim

  2. PREMIUM Kenyans might pay Sh288bn in botched railway deal

    A cargo trai

  3. PREMIUM Revealed: How senators plan to corner governors

    Karungo Thang’wa

  4. PREMIUM Arror, Kimwarer deals: How the masters of deception duped an entire nation

    Abandoned equipment where Aror dam was to be built.