Kalonzo Musyoka hits out at President Ruto over Haiti mission

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused the government of defying a court order and entering into an agreement to send police officers to Haiti to keep the peace.

President William Ruto and Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Friday signed a pact on the deployment of 1,000 officers to the Multi-National Security Support Mission in that nation’s capital Port-au-Prince.

The High Court on January 26 blocked the government from sending police on the Haiti mission, terming it illegal.

Mr Kalonzo, who was accompanied by DAP-K chief Eugene Wamalwa and other Azimio la Umoja coalition leaders, spoke yesterday when he toured Mt Kenya East to shore up support in his bid to run for president in 2027.

The leaders said that the government is taking the police to war-torn Haiti in total disregard of the law.

“The court made an order that 1,000 police officers should not be taken to Haiti, now we have seen the Haitian Prime Minister signing an agreement with the Kenyan government. This is contempt of court and against the law. We will not allow it,” said Mr Musyoka.

The opposition leaders warned that if Kenyan police are killed in Haiti, President Ruto will be held responsible.

Mr Wamalwa stressed that releasing police to Haiti is illegal.

“It is unconstitutional to take police to Haiti as declared by the court, the deployment of police is illegal, the housing levy is also illegal as declared by the court, the government should let justice prevail without interference,” he said.

Addressing roadside rallies in Runyenjes, Kianjokoma, Kathangariri and Manyatta areas in Embu County, the leaders questioned plans to send police to Haiti when Kenyans are being murdered by bandits in Samburu, Turkana, Baringo and other parts of the country.

“Our police should stay in Kenya to fight bandits who are responsible for the growing insecurity in some parts of the country,” said Mr Wamalwa.

He accused the President of teaching Kenyans how to disobey court orders.

“If the President can’t obey the law, why should ordinary Kenyans obey the law?” he asked.

At the same time, the leaders vowed to move forward even in the absence of the Azimio flag bearer in the 2022 election, Raila Odinga. They said that there will be no retreat or surrender.

Mr Odinga, who lost the State House race to President Ruto, has declared interest in the African Union Commission’s chairperson’s position.

“This team will not surrender, we will continue to fight without fear for Kenyans who are oppressed,” he said.

Mr Kalonzo said he, together with Mr Wamalwa and other opposition leaders, had formed a formidable force to hold the government accountable to Kenyans.

The leaders also said it is sad that despite the prevailing economic hardship, the government is imposing a levy on agricultural produce.

They lamented that Kenyans are being overtaxed and are tired of being oppressed by the government.

They said what is happening is a clear indication that the government does not have the interest of Kenyans at heart.

“This overtaxation must stop. Azimio has the capacity to reduce the cost of living,” said Mr Wamalwa.

Mr Musyoka reiterated that Azimio is capable of freeing Kenyans from the chains of oppression.

“Everybody is tired, and we should take courage and say enough is enough. We should not be afraid. We owe nobody an apology. We have to take this country in a good direction,” said Mr Musyoka.

Former Murang'a governor Mwangi Wa Iria said farmers are disillusioned by the taxation of their produce and should be protected. He vowed to lead a demonstration against the government to reject taxes on crops.

“We will take to the streets carrying branches and containers of milk in protest,” Mr Wa Iria said.

Recently, Mr Musyoka toured Meru and Embu counties to woo voters. He returned to Embu for the second time in less than a month.

Mt Kenya East is seen as a battleground in the next elections, with more than two million voters.

Mr Musyoka is offering sweetheart deals to the region in the hope of swinging it in his favour.

He has promised to revive the economy and liberate the people from ‘oppression’. He has promised to deliver the presidency if residents support him.