MPs to Ruto: This is our beef with Haiti police plan

Some of the ruling Kenya Kwanza MPs expressed their reservations against President William Ruto’s plan to deploy 1,000 police officers to Haiti during a Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, ‘Nation’ has established.

Members who attended the Tuesday morning meeting told that several ruling alliance MPs are opposed to the planned deployment.

Haitian security forces lob tear gas cannisters to disperse demonstrators who were protesting against the rising crime wave in Carrefour-Feuilles, a district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in mid August. Photo credit: AFP

The lawmakers, especially from Rift Valley, are said to have cited local security challenges facing parts of the country that they said would be deprived of personnel in the event of such a deployment.

They told the President that the deployment has the potential of compromising the country’s internal security. The MPs cited security challenges in Baringo, Lamu and other parts of the country.

Some are also concerned that the mission may turn disastrous to the police officers. But the President told them that his administration is not reckless to deploy officers without considering their safety.

“Members are against the peace mission. But the President is really pushing for it. He said it has to be delivered. He asked the members to approve when it comes to Parliament,” said an MP from Rift Valley.

A man holds a pvc pipe as tires burn during a protest against insecurity, on August 7, 2023, near the Prime Minister's official house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo credit: Richard Pierrin | AFP

“He told us that our internal security would not be compromised, because that has been the main concern by most members,” added the MP, who spoke off record.

Haiti is facing a worsening security crisis in the last couple of years, with gangs forcing thousands of people to flee their homes for safety.

The United Nations Security Council had in early October passed a resolution to deploy an international security force led by Kenya.

Another lawmaker who attended the State House meeting said that the President told the MPs that Kenya would accrue some monetary benefits from the deployment.

A man wears a werewolf mask during a protest against insecurity, on August 7, 2023, near the Prime Minister's official house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

He also said that the country would not be spending even a penny on the mission as all expenses would be catered for by the United Nations.

The President reportedly told the MPs that Kenya was nominated because the police would be compatible with Haitians, who are also black.

“The President said Kenya was selected because of compatibility. The people there are black just like Kenyans. He told us that there were other nations that also wanted to participate in the mission but Kenya was considered,” said another MP.

“He said we are not going to spend even a coin. Though he did not come out clearly, the President indicated that Kenya would benefit from the mission,” disclosed the member.

US President Joe Biden's administration pledged $100 million (Sh15.14 billion) to support the mission. It is not clear if Kenya would benefit directly from the fund.

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, without directly delving on the concerns raised by the ruling alliance MPs during the PG, said the selection of Kenya to the Haiti mission is an accolade to the country in the global scene.

Mr Malala, who was also in the meeting said Kenya was picked because of its track record in past missions.

Police officers patrol a neighborhood amid gang-related violence in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on April 25, 2023. Photo credit: AFP

He dismissed MPs raising internal security challenges, saying having local security concerns should not be a reason for Kenya not to help the troubled Caribbean nation.

Mr Malala also dismissed safety concerns, saying that the police officers were ready for the deployment.

“So many other nations applied but we were picked without applying because of our track records in other missions. We are black, and Haitians are also black. So they are compatible,” he explained.

National Security Council through Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has formally sought parliamentary approval for the deployment. The planned deployment has temporarily been stopped by the High Court following a petition by Ekuru Aukot's Thirdway Alliance Party.

Dr Aukot in the petition argued that Kenya’s Constitution restricts police officers to operating within Kenya’s borders.

Further, he challenged the move, saying there has been no request from the Haitian government.

Dr Aukot has also faulted the President for planning to deploy police officers outside Kenya at a time when security officers have been unable to curb tribal violence in Lamu County, where he says members of one community have been targeted for death.

Prof Kindiki while defending the planned deployment has reiterated that the country's participation in the mission will not compromise or undermine internal security.

“The pursuit of bandits, terrorists and other armed criminals will continue, as the Government balances its national and international obligations,” he said recently while in Meru.

He added, "It is a great honour for Kenya not only to be considered to contribute troops to the peacekeeping mission in Haiti but also lead the exercise. We will succeed in Haiti as we have in previous peacekeeping missions."

Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s ODM recently asked the opposition MPs to reject the plan when it comes for approval in Parliament.