Kalonzo defends CS Mutua after ridicule over Cabinet reshuffle

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has moved to shield newly appointed Wildlife and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua from ridicule over last week's Cabinet reshuffle.

During an interdenominational prayer session attended by Mr Musyoka and his allies in Malili, Makueni County on Friday, some Wiper MPs mocked Dr Mutua after he was "demoted" from the Foreign Affairs portfolio.

But in a rare display, Mr Musyoka warned his allies against such attacks.

"Dr Mutua has been moved from Foreign Affairs to Tourism. I am sure we should support him to succeed. Wildlife is very important. Dr Mutua should join us in this unity bid," Mr Musyoka said after Kathiani MP Robert Mbui said the "demotion" of Dr Mutua and his East African Community and ASALs counterpart Peninah Malonza was a mockery of the Kamba community.

The call by the former Vice President, who is widely seen as the political kingpin in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties, came against the backdrop of intense infighting among some of his allies and a concerted effort by President Ruto's allies to flip the region, which voted overwhelmingly for Azimio leader Raila Odinga last year.

Two of President Ruto's allies, who addressed the forum, urged Mr Musyoka to lead the Kamba community to join the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Former Mbooni MP Kisoi Munyao and businessman James Mbaluka said Ukambani would benefit from major infrastructure projects by supporting President Ruto's government.

In response, the Wiper leader said it was time for political rivals in Ukambani to unite and strengthen their political voice ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Members of other parties from this region should completely relax. I don't want you to bring enmity where there is none. I have no animosity towards (President) William Ruto. He knows that he is my younger brother. Similarly, I have no animosity towards (former president) Uhuru Kenyatta and (Azimio leader) Raila Odinga. I have worked with all of them. The time has come for what has been suppressed for so long to shine through. Things will be different now," said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka urged Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti to work closely with MPs and other elected leaders in the county to accelerate development in the region.

Ms Ndeti has been at loggerheads with some MPs in the region whom she accuses of undermining her administration and plotting to succeed her in 2027.

The forum, organised by Makueni MP Rose Museo, was billed as an opportunity to cure the "curses that are holding the Kamba community back".