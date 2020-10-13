Kabogo takes swipe at Uhuru, dismisses Kikuyu elders’ visit to Raila home

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has said Kenyans are unhappy with President Uhuru Kenyatta for not disclosing to them the genesis of the falling out between him and his deputy William Ruto.

Mr Kabogo made the remarks on Monday during a political show on a vernacular television station – Inooro TV, owned by Royal Media Services.

“Kenyans are angry with President Uhuru Kenyatta because he has never come out openly and told them the cause of the falling out between him and his deputy William Ruto,” said Mr Kabogo.

He said Kenyans thought it was all rosy within the Jubilee Party but it has now emerged that there was a hidden agenda in its formation.

On the 2022 succession politics, Mr Kabogo said the Kikuyu community cannot be forced into electing an individual.

“The Kikuyu are not bulldozed or enticed to vote for a certain individual, even in the year 2002, they refused to vote for Mr Uhuru Kenyatta,” said the former governor.

Murang'a violence

The politician condemned police for using teargas following political violence in Kenol, Murang’a County, during a fundraiser organised by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara MP Alice Wahome, attended by Dr Ruto.

“The chaos in Kenol was well organised and the work of police is to protect its citizens, not teargasing them,” noted Mr Kabogo.

Mr Kabogo also criticised the recent tour of Kikuyu elders to the rural home of opposition chief Raila Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County. He said there were some people whose work now is to please the ruling class while dividing the country.

Mr Kabogo has been quiet politically since he lost his seat to impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu in 2017.

He has refrained from commenting on his intentions for 2022 elections. However, he has been meeting youth and university student leaders at his home, leading observers to say he is building a launching pad for campaigns ahead of the General Election.