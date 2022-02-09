Jimi Wanjigi allies accuse Raila Odinga of stifling democracy in ODM

A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) branch officials and delegates want former Prime Minister Raila Odinga suspended from the party and his conduct subjected to disciplinary process over claims of “extinguishing democracy” in the outfit.

The officials, mainly drawn from Mt Kenya and Eastern region and associated with businessman Jimi Wanjigi who is seeking to wrestle the ODM ticket from Mr Odinga, have also threatened court action, should ODM continue with its plans for the National Delegates Convention (NDC) on February 25 and 26 before their grievances are resolved.

Addressing journalists at Panafric Hotel in Nairobi on Wednesday, barely a day after Mr Wanjigi wrote to ODM demanding that it recalls a notice of its NDC terming it “defective,” the officials lamented that since March 9, 2018 ‘Handshake’ – political truce between Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta, ODM ceased being a party that respects and adheres to its own constitution.

In a statement read by Rev John Chege from Nyandarua County, the officials pointed out that party constitution and organs have been used conveniently to advance “narrow personal interest to the disadvantage of party and membership interests.”

“It is deeply disturbing that the party leader has adopted an anti-democratic practices not just within the party but also in making decisions touching on crucial national matters that directly affect the membership of ODM,” Mr Chege said.

Flanked by Mr Fredrick Mwirigi from Meru, George Wanyugi from Kiambi and Mr John Ndebere among other delegates, Mr Chege accused Mr Odinga of making unilateral decisions without following party constitution and internal democratic processes.

“Many in the [ODM] party feel that Mr Odinga has deviated from the party constitution. He has transformed the party into a fiefdom of a single leader. He has sold the soul of the party to our competitors for personal gain.

“We note that the party leader entered into political agreement with our primary competitor without any prior consultation and endorsement of the NDC. Neither the National Executive Committee nor National Governing Council of the party has powers to ratify such a consequential political decision.”

They went on: “We further note that recently, Mr Odinga through secretary-general (Edwin Sifuna) wrote to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking to change approved nomination rules of the party primaries. This is very dangerous. It signals an abhorrent plot to defeat fair, credible and free nominations primaries not just to the presidential candidate flag bearer but also to all candidates intending to contest for different positions on ODM ticket.”

Mr Sifuna had last week written to the IEBC electoral agency seeking permission to review party nomination rules in compliance with the new electoral laws after the enactment of the Political Parties Act.

He wrote to IEBC chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati requesting for the commission's authority its nomination rules.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021.

The new law amends the Political Parties Act of 2011 by introducing the concept of coalition political parties, outlining functions of political parties as well as changing the criteria of accessing the Political Parties Fund.

In his letter to Mr Chebukati, which was also copied to the Registrar of political parties Ms Anne Nderitu, Mr Sifuna said there was thus urgent need for the commission to re-open the window for review and re submission of party nomination rules to be able to comply with the revised law.

"The Party undertakes to submit revised nomination rules within 14 days of this letter," Mr Sifuna wrote.