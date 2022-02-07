Big Interview: What next for business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi?

Business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi, a powerful behind-the-scenes political operative, is now walking a new political path into the country’s murky politics, promising to be at the forefront in the quest for change.

In the past two general elections, Mr Wanjigi pulled the strings in tricky negotiations on coalitions for candidates eyeing the presidency.

Seen as a silent kingmaker in the past, he is now promising leadership transformation, distancing himself from the two major alliances – the Oginga Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja and Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Though a member of Mr Odinga’s ODM party, Mr Wanjigi has hinted that he may exit the outfit to pursue a third force in the August 9 elections if it continues advancing what he described as an “un-accommodative stand”.

“Should ODM continue its non-democratic and un-accommodative stand, ODM will lose a lot of followers, not just me,” he told the Nation in an interview.

Associated with OKA

Mr Wanjigi has in the past few weeks associated with the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) team led by Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Martha Karua (Narc-Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP).

But due to his ODM ties, he did not take part in last week’s signing of the deed of assignment that formally incorporated all the constituent political parties in the alliance.

Mr Musyoka said the OKA door was still open for Mr Wanjigi if he resolved his issues with ODM.

But even as the OKA brigade is widely expected to join Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja, Mr Wanjigi insists his resolve for a third force is unstoppable.

Q: You have been a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, having supported their presidential candidacies in 2013 and 2017 respectively, what really changed?

A: Both are friends. There is nothing personal we disagree on. For 60 years Kenya has gone through both economic and human deprivation and it stops now! Our country cannot continue to be held politically hostage by a hegemony of two families!

One Kenya Alliance, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Cyrus Jirongo and Martha Karua, is seen as the possible third force, do you support its ideologies?

One Kenya are my friends. I am in ODM and espouse the ideology of ODM, although I must add that the written philosophy is not being practised of late.

You are a member of ODM, how are you going to push for a third force while the party is in a different formation? Do you intend to defect from ODM?

Should ODM continue its non-democratic and un-accommodative stand, ODM will lose a lot of followers, not just me.

ODM has convened a National Delegates Convention (NDC) to be held on February 25 and 26 at Nyayo stadium, where Mr Odinga is expected to be endorsed as the presidential flagbearer, will you attend the event and subscribe to the resolutions?

How is RAO (Raila Amollo Odinga) going to be ODM’s preferred candidate? What process has been followed in the party constitution to bestow that title on him? Any sham democracy will have serious consequences at the ballot.

If the third horse leads to a run-off, which formation between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza would you go for?

I will join up with like-minded Kenyans that wish to see real change, not cosmetic change and musical chairs.

Various opinion polls have put Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto ahead of the other aspirants. Whom, between the two, would you support?

The current characterisation of two forces is unfounded. UhuRuto 2013 morphed into Jubilee in 2017, now Azimio and UDA in 2022. It’s the same plague we are dealing with! My wish with like-minded Kenyans is to create the real-change horse demanded and necessary for these times. A majority of voters today are undecided, even after campaigns by the one horse for over four years, under banners like hustler and BBI (Building Bridges Initiative).

You have been accused of working for Dr Ruto by pushing Mr Musyoka to the ballot. Do you think your recent arrest had a connection to this perception?

I represent seismic change! This is a rigged system against the length and breadth of Kenyan society. I'm not offering to work with the system, mine is seismic change, change that scares the system proprietors! I'm certain the attacks on me every election period have to do with this fear. We shall not relent. We shall be on the presidential ballot this year.