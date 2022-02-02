Jimi Wanjigi kicked out of One Kenya Alliance talks

Business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi has reportedly been ‘kicked out of’ talks with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals over allegations that he is Deputy President William Ruto’s mole.

Mr Wanjigi has been firing salvos at Mr Odinga in the recent OKA political rallies in the Lower Eastern, where he accused the ODM leader of being a betrayer.

Mr Wanjigi was instrumental in the National Super Alliance (Nasa) campaigns in 2017, where Mr Odinga was the presidential candidate and Mr Musyoka his running mate before they fell out after the March 9, 2018 ‘Handshake’ between the ODM leader and President Kenyatta.

Yesterday, Nation.Africa established that the businessman had been kicked out of the OKA talks after some members expressed reservations on his constant attacks on Mr Odinga.

OKA principals yesterday formally signed an agreement to work together dubbed the Deed of Assignment that now formally incorporates all the constituent political parties in the alliance, giving them an opportunity to engage with like-minded partners for broader coalition building ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

The principals; Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Cyrus Jirongo (UDP) and Martha Karua (Narc-Kenya) inked the agreement at a ceremony witnessed by their various party officials and members at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) Command Centre in Karen, Nairobi.

Mr Wanjigi was, however, conspicuously missing from the ceremony.

When asked why Mr Wanjigi was a no show at the event, Mr Musyoka pointed out that Mr Wanjigi had stated that he was a member of Mr Odinga’s ODM party, which is not a member of OKA.

“So he (Wanjigi) is not on the table until they resolve their issues in ODM,” Mr Musyoka said.

But Mr Wanjigi when reached over allegations of holding brief for the DP in OKA questioned whether he was even a member of the team in the first place.

“Was I ever in OKA? He posed.

When asked by Nation.Africa what he meant by his recent statement while with Mr Musyoka at the Karen Blixen that Kenyans should watch their steps, Mr Wanjigi said: “keep watching ndugu [brother]. Don’t be impatient.”

Yesterday, OKA principals appeared to have ruled out any possibility of working with Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) which includes Deputy President William Ruto and its estranged partners Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

Mr Musyoka said: “Is Kenya Kwanza a coalition? We only know of Kenya Kwisha.”

Mr Moi reiterated that as an alliance governed by values and principles of equality, equity, sustainable development, empowered citizens and zero tolerance to corruption, they will only remain open to “honest engagements with other political formations that share in our ideology.”